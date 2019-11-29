Anzeige

Saga und Element of Crime kommen ins Ulmer Zelt- Vorverkauf startet am kommenden Sonntag

Saga kommt ins Ulmer Zelt (Foto: Agentur)
Ab Sonntag, den 30. 11  (1. Advent) staret  in diesem Jahr mit 7 Veranstaltungen vorab in den Vorverkauf!

Ab 1.12. um 12:00 Uhr gibt es nun bereits ein begrenztes Kontingent unter https://ulmerzelt.loveyourartist.store/



Die schon feststehenden Veranstaltungen der 34. Spielzeit vom 21.05. bis 04.07.2020:



Do., 21.05. Folkshilfe (https://www.folkshilfe.at/de/)

Sa., 23.05. Julia Hülsmann Oktett (http://www.handshake-booking.com/de/artists/julia-...)

So., 24.05. Michael Hatzius (http://www.michaelhatzius.net/)

Mi., 27.05. Wallis Bird (https://www.wallisbird.com/)

Sa., 20.06. SAGA (http://sagaontour.moonfruit.com/)

Fr., 03.07. Element of Crime (https://www.element-of-crime.de/wp/)

Sa., 04.07. Youssou N’Dour (https://www.laut.de/Youssou-NDour)
