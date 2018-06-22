Anzeige

Dein Bild von Heimat – Lumix Festival Hannover

Dein Bild von Heimat – Lumix Festival Hannover (Foto: Cameoa - Kollektiv)
Hannover: Expo | Auf dem Lumix Festival in Hannover stellt das #Heimatministerium kleinformatig die Arbeit „Kalmia“ und "Spittaplatz mit St. Pankratius - Kirche" aus der OKOK TELEVISION SERIE „Burgdorfer Land“ aus. Vor Ort ein nettes (CAMEO-)Team und ein schönes Container- / Fotografie- Projekt. Wer zum Lumix – Festival geht, auf jeden Fall im auf der Expo - Plaza im Heimatministerium vorbeischauen.

Susanne Schumacher und Lars Schumacher hatten das Fotoprojekt "Burgdorfer Land" hier auf MyHeimat initiiert. Susanne Schumacher war Preisträgerin der "Grünen NiKa﻿"  und wurde durch das Nds. Landwirtschaftsministerium geehrt.

Ein Überblick zum Projekt auf diesen Seiten:

https://www.myheimat.de/gruppen/burgdorfer-land-3339.html

Weitere Links:
SITE: http://www.larsschumacher.de
SITE: http://www.susanneschumacher.de
BLOG: https://larsschumacherdeutschland.wordpress.com/
BLOGSPOT: https://www.larsschumacher.com
CAMEO - KOLLEKTIV: https://www.cameo-kollektiv.de/projekte/


Für weiteres interesse an dem Thema Heimat empfehle ich gern das „showing me home“ Kunstprojekt – https://wordpress.com/view/showingmehome.com">LINK: https://wordpress.com/view/showingmehome.com

