Various Artists ’’Tomorrowland 2018: The Story OF planaxis’’ 3 CD-Set & DOWNLOAD: OUT 20.07.2018 - Die offizielle Compilation zum „Besten Festival der Welt“

Das jährlich in Belgien stattfindende „Tomorrowland“ Open Air Dance-Festival wurde schon mehrfach zum „Besten Festival der Welt“ gekürt. Und auch im vierzehnten Jahr seit Bestehen der heute schon legendären Veranstaltung wird wieder eine spektakuläre Party der Superlative mit den weltweit größten Top-DJs zelebriert. Das Event findet auch dieses Jahr wieder an zwei Wochenenden vom 20.07. – 22.07. und vom 27.07. – 29.07.2018 statt.
Einen musikalischen Vorgeschmack in Form eines MINIMIXES gibt‘s hier:
https://youtu.be/fxtjO22KUK0
V.A. – “Tomorrowland 2018: The Story of Planaxis“
Label: Kontor Records
VÖ: 20.07.2018
Art-Nr.: 1020000KON
Format: 3CD-Set & Download
Tracklist:
CD1:
MIXED BY ARMIN VAN BUUREN
01. Tomorrowland - Intro Armin van Buuren
02. Armin van Buuren vs Shapov - The Last Dancer
03. Mark Sixma - Sinfonia
04. Andrew Rayel & Graham Bell - Tambores
05. Armin van Buuren feat. Conrad Sewell - Sex, Love & Water (Mark Sixma Remix)
06. Vigel vs Cosmo & Skoro - Drums
07. Armin van Buuren feat. James Newman - Therapy (Leo Reyes Remix)
08A Loud Luxury feat. Brando - Body
08B Exis - The Count
08C Luke Bond - U
09. Armin van Buuren vs Alexander Popov - Popcorn
10. Dash Berlin feat. Bo Bruce - Coming Home (STANDERWICK Remix)
11. Armin van Buuren - Blah Blah Blah
MIXED BY AXWELL
12. Tomorrowland - Intro Axwell
13. Pauls Paris feat. Moses York - Make Your Mind Up (Axwell & NEW_ID Remode)
14A Antoine Delvig & Felicity - Jack That Body - Jack That Body
14B Jack Wins feat. Caitlyn Scarlett - Freewheelin’
15. D.O.D - Sixes
16. Will K & Jebu - Boomshaka
17. Magnificence & Steff da Campo - Out Of My Mind
18. Magnificence & Seth Hills - Fire
19. Magnificence - Cobra
20. D.O.D - Glow
21. Tom Staar feat. Matt Hope - Come Together
22. Klahr - Live It Out
CD2:
MIXED BY DIMITRI VEGAS & LIKE MIKE
01. Tomorrowland - Intro Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
02. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Reflections
03. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Nicky Romero - Here We Go
04. Wolfpack & Futuristic Polar Bears - Derb
05. Quintino - Brasil Connect
06. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Quintino - Patser Bounce
07. MATTN & Futuristic Polar Bears & Olly James - Throne
08. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Hardwell - ID
09. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs W&W - Crowd Control
10. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Vini Vici & Cherrymoon Trax - The House Of House
11. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Welcome To Jurassic World
12. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Bassjackers - The Jungle
13. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Julian Banks & Bassjackers feat. Snoop Dogg - Bounce
14. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike feat. Gucci Mane - All I Need
15. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike feat. Gucci Mane - All I Need (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike x Bassjackers VIP Mix)
16. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike feat. Wiz Khalifa - When I Grow Up
17. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike feat. Wiz Khalifa - When I Grow Up (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike x Brennan Heart VIP Mix)
MIXED BY LOST FREQUENCIES
18. Tomorrowland - Intro Lost Frequencies
19. Lost Frequencies - Before Today
20. Lost Frequencies & Zonderling - Crazy (Mr. Belt & Wezol Remix)
21. Mercer feat. Ron Carroll - Satisfy
22. Claptone feat. Nathan Nicholson - Under The Moon
23. Lost Frequencies feat. Janieck Devy - Reality (Deluxe Mix)
24. Lost Frequencies feat. James Blunt - Melody (MÖWE Remix)
25. Two Pauz - My Mind (Woodpoz)
26. Girls In Hawaii - Guinea Pig (Lost Frequencies Remix)
CD3:
TOMORROWLAND MIX 2018
01. Volen Sentir - Heimarmene
02. Amonita - Paradise Bird
03. Amari & Nico Morano feat. Jinadu - Desire
04. Blond:ish - EEYAAA
05. Bona Fide - Prosto
06. Mees Salomé - Ya Amar
07. 16 Bit Lolitas - Deep In My Soul
08. Guy J - Airborne
09. Mambo Brothers - Sundogs
10. Butch - Countach (Kölsch Remix)
11. Steve Slight - Resurrection
12. Patrice Bäumel - The Hatchet
13. Bicep - Opal (Four Tet Remix)
14. Energy 52 - Café Del Mar (Tale Of Us Remix)