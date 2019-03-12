VARIOUS ARTISTS ’’KONTOR TOP OF THE CLUBS – ELECTRIC 80s’’-Ab 15.3.2019 im Handel

Deutschlands #1 Marke für elektronische Musik präsentiert 64 ’’Electric 80s’’ Perlen in einem Special DJ-Mastermix. Den Soundtrack zu einer der kultigsten Epochen in der Musikgeschichte, deren Hits noch bis heute einen prägenden Einfluss auf das Musikgeschehen haben. Und somit Pflicht für jeden Fan elektronischer Musik!
Tracklist
Disc 1
01. Heaven 17 - Temptation
02. Bronski Beat - Smalltown Boy
03. New Order - Blue Monday
04. Dead Or Alive - You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)
05. ABC - The Look Of Love
06. Soft Cell - Tainted Love
07. Corey Hart - Sunglasses At Night
08. Talk Talk - It’s My Life
09. The Human League - Don’t You Want Me
10. King - Love & Pride
11.Visage - Fade To Grey
12. M/A/R/R/S - Pump Up The Volume
13. Anne Clark - Sleeper In Metropolis
14. Harold Faltermeyer - Axel F (From ’’Beverly Hills Cop’’)
15. Yello - The Race
16. Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax
17. Simple Minds - Don’t You (Forget About Me)
18. Fine Young Cannibals - She Drives Me Crazy
19. Alphaville - Big In Japan
20. Men Without Hats - The Safety Dance
21. Tears For Fears - Everybody Wants To Rule The World
Disc 2
01. My Mine - Hypnotic Tango
02. Shannon - Let The Music Play
03. Salt-N-Pepa - Push It
04. Herbie Hancock - Rock It
05. Freeez - I.O.U.
06. Fox The Fox - Precious Little Diamond
07. Fun Fun - Happy Station
08. Miquel Brown - So Many Men, So Little Time
09. Patrick Cowley feat. Sylvester - Do You Wanna Funk
10. Evelyn Thomas - High Energy
11. Lime - Angel Eyes
12. Hot Streak - Body Work
13. Vicious Pink - 8:15 To Nowhere / Great Balls Of Fire
14. Divine - Native Love (Step By Step)
15. C.O.D. - In The Bottle
16. Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls (Original Bobby Orlando Single Mix)
17. Ivan - Fotonovela
18. Kano - Another Life
19. René & Angela - I’ll Be Good
20. Nu Shooz - I Can’t Wait
21. Joyce Sims - Come Into My Life
Disc 3
01. Coldcut feat. Lisa Stansfield - People Hold On
02. Ten City - That’s The Way Love Is
03. Kym Mazelle & Robert Howard - Wait
04. Taylor Dayne - Tell It to My Heart
05. Whitney Houston - Love Will Save the Day
06. Chaka Khan - I Feel For You
07. D Train - You’re The One For Me
08. The Flirts - Passion
09. Colonel Abrams - Trapped
10. Chemise - She Can’t Love You
11. Phase II - Reachin (Brotherhood Mix)
12. Sterling Void feat. Paris Brightledge - It’s Alright
13. Will Downing - A Love Supreme
14. Joe Smooth - Promised Land
15. Womack & Womack - Teardrops
16. Inner City - Big Fun
17. Technotronic feat. Felly - Pump Up The Jam
18. Jungle Brothers - I’ll House You
19. S’Express - Theme from S’Express
20. Raze - Break 4 Love
21. Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock - It Takes Two
22. Sheila E. - A Love Bizarre