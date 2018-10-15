Diverse Banger seiner Tracks feierten dieses Jahr auf den weltweit beeindruckenden Hardwell-Shows wie dem Ultra Music Festival, dem Ultra Festival Europe und beim Tomorrowland seine Premiere!
Darüber hinaus enthält der 80-minütige DJ Mix auch brandneue Tracks von John Christian, SWACQ & Justin Mylo und New Blood & RCOP!
Nach einem sehr erfolgreichen und produktiven 2018 für HARDWELL, mit Releases wie „Shine A Light“ (feat. Wildstylez), „This Is Love“ (feat. KAAZE) und „Anthem“ (feat. Steve Aoki), setzt die neue Label Compilation demHARDWELL-Jahr noch die Krone auf und spiegelt perfekt wieder, warum Revealed Recordings und Hardwell da sind, wo sie sind: An der Spitze der weltweiten Electronic Dance Music!
„Hardwell Presents Revealed Vol. 9“ erschien als Stream & Download!
Tracklist – Hardwell presents Revealed Vol. 9
1. Hardwell & Metropole Orkest – Conquerors (Part One)
2. Hardwell & Metropole Orkest – Conquerors (Part Two)
3. Hardwell & Steve Aoki feat. Kris Kiss – Anthem
4. SICK INDIVIDUALS x Jewelz & Sparks – Reaction
5. Dimitri Vegas, Hardwell & Like Mike – Unity
6. Hardwell & Maddix – Bella Ciao
7. Mike Williams – The Beat (Hardwell Edit)
8. Justin Mylo & SWCQ – Rave Alert
9. Taku-Hero & Funk Machine – Fun Lovin (Quintino Remix)
10. Hardwell feat. Jake Reese – Run Wild
11. Hardwell & Blasterjaxx feat. Mitch Crown – Bigroom Never Dies
12. Hardwell & KAAZE feat. Loren Allred – This is Love
13. New Blood & RCOP – Murda Sound
14. Hardwell – Kicking It Hard
15. John Christian – The House Is Mine
16. Maddix – Lose Control
17. Hardwell & Suyano feat. Richie Loop – Light It Up
18. Tiësto – WOW
19. Hardwell feat. Harrison – Earthquake
20. Spankox – To The Club (HOOX Remix)
21. Sidney Samson & Gwise – Soldier
22. Dada Life – Do It Till Your Face Hurts (Hardwell Edit)
23. SaberZ – Epidemic (Instrumental Mix)
24. Armin van Buuren – Blah Blah Blah
25. Olly James – Lion
26. Cascada – Everytime We Touch (Hardwell & Maurice West Remix)
27. Hardwell & VINAI feat. Cam Meekins – Out Of This Town
28. Hardwell & Timmy Trumpet – The Underground
29. Hardwell & Wildstylez feat. KiFi – Shine A Light
30. Ran-D – Zombie