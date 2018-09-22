Anzeige

Ekat Bork präsentiert das Video zur zweiten Single "Zhivago" aus ihrer kommenden Album

Ekat Bork (Foto: Agentur)
In diesem Jahr hat Ekat Bork die Welt fast ausschließlich aus den Greehause Studios in Reykjavik betrachtet wo sie gemeinsam mit ihrem langjährigen Produzenten Francesco Fabris neue Songs aufgenommen hat. Über die Jahre haben die beiden eine unheilige Allianz der Sounds aufgebaut. Elektronisch und menschlich, schockierend und betörend und immer unverkennbar ihrer eigenen Vision folgend.
Ekats verblüffende Videos und ihre sinnlichen aber auch verstörenden Live-Auftritte haben ihrer Musik einen visuellen Rahmen gegeben der eine immer weiter wachsende Anhängerschaft überzeugen konnte.


Dieser Inhalt wird von Youtube eingebettet. Sobald Sie den Inhalt laden, werden Daten zwischen Ihrem Browser und Youtube ausgetauscht. Dabei gelten die Datenschutzbestimmungen von Youtube.



Alles an Ekat weckt Emotionen, erhebende genauso wie beunruhigende.

Nach ihren zwei Alben "Veramellious" und "YASDYES" erscheint am 19. Oktober ihre neue EP „KONTROL“.
„KONTROL“ ist eine vier Song starke EP voll von elektronischer Atmosphere, schweren Rhythmen und tiefen Emotionen.

Die neue Single „ZHIVAGO“ (Single/Video-VÖ: 21.09.18) erzählt die Geschichte des heiligen Flusses Amur der mit seinen 4000 KM Länge China von Ekat Borks Heimatland Sibirien trennt.

„It evokes a sense of loss: loss of family, loss of her ties to the mighty River Amur that divides her homeland, and loss of history and connection to her/our roots.“

Ekat zum „Zhivago“ Video:
"At first I thought of something else. I imagined a video that depicted the text of the track telling about the great Amur river and the Siberian tiger. But then during the editing I began to play and let me go giving vent to the imagination, I exaggerated this is how the idea of the videogame came about and I must say that it fits perfectly with the music. Great! I really enjoyed it. "

EKAT BORK! Kompromisslos wie immer!

“Liegt es in unserer Natur kontrolliert zu werden?” fragt Ekat. Niemand kontrolliert Ekat ist die Antwort.
0
Schon dabei? Hier anmelden!
Schreiben Sie einen Kommentar zum Beitrag:
Spam und Eigenwerbung sind nicht gestattet.
Mehr dazu in unserem Verhaltenskodex.