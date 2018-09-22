Ekat Bork präsentiert das Video zur zweiten Single "Zhivago" aus ihrer kommenden Album

Ekats verblüffende Videos und ihre sinnlichen aber auch verstörenden Live-Auftritte haben ihrer Musik einen visuellen Rahmen gegeben der eine immer weiter wachsende Anhängerschaft überzeugen konnte.
Alles an Ekat weckt Emotionen, erhebende genauso wie beunruhigende.
Nach ihren zwei Alben "Veramellious" und "YASDYES" erscheint am 19. Oktober ihre neue EP „KONTROL“.
„KONTROL“ ist eine vier Song starke EP voll von elektronischer Atmosphere, schweren Rhythmen und tiefen Emotionen.
Die neue Single „ZHIVAGO“ (Single/Video-VÖ: 21.09.18) erzählt die Geschichte des heiligen Flusses Amur der mit seinen 4000 KM Länge China von Ekat Borks Heimatland Sibirien trennt.
„It evokes a sense of loss: loss of family, loss of her ties to the mighty River Amur that divides her homeland, and loss of history and connection to her/our roots.“
Ekat zum „Zhivago“ Video:
"At first I thought of something else. I imagined a video that depicted the text of the track telling about the great Amur river and the Siberian tiger. But then during the editing I began to play and let me go giving vent to the imagination, I exaggerated this is how the idea of the videogame came about and I must say that it fits perfectly with the music. Great! I really enjoyed it. "
EKAT BORK! Kompromisslos wie immer!
“Liegt es in unserer Natur kontrolliert zu werden?” fragt Ekat. Niemand kontrolliert Ekat ist die Antwort.