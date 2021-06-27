Crashkurs Anfängerschwimmen für Kinder

Innerhalb von zwei Wochen stehen zwischen Montag, den 05. Juli, und Samstag, den 17. Juli, insgesamt zwölf Einheiten à 45 Minuten auf dem Programm. Dieses Finden in den Zeiten:
Mo. 12.00 - 12.45
Di. 12.00 - 12.45
Mi. 12.30 - 13.15
Do. 11.30 - 12.15
Fr. 12.30 - 13.15
Sa. 12.00 - 12.45
Der „Crashkurs“ kostet insgesamt 144 Euro pro Kind. Es können bereits Plätze gebucht werden. Teilnehmende Kinder sollten schon erste Erfahrungen im Wasser gemacht haben. Unter fachlicher Anleitung können die Kinder in dem Kurs die Technik des Brustschwimmens erlernen und erweitern. Es besteht für sie außerdem die Möglichkeit, den Kurs auf freiwilliger Basis mit dem Schwimmabzeichen „Seepferdchen“ abzuschließen. Der DSV 98 weist darauf hin, dass sich Verwandte während der Kurseinheiten nicht am Beckenrand aufhalten können.
Kontakt am besten per E-Mail:
Buero@dsv98.de
Persönlich ist der Verein für Sie da:
Montag 10:00 - 13:00 Uhr
Dienstag 13:00 - 17:00 Uhr (Oktober bis April: 9:00 - 13:00 Uhr)
Mittwoch 11:00 - 13:00 Uhr
Donnerstag 10.00 - 13:00 Uhr
Telefonisch ist der DSV98 erreichbar unter 0203-726400
English translation for expats:
During the summer vacations, DSV 98 is offering a beginners' swimming course at its facility for children from the age of five as a "crash course".
Within two weeks, between Monday, July 05, and Saturday, July 17, a total of twelve units of 45 minutes are on the program. This find in the times:
Mon. 12.00 - 12.45
Tue. 12.00 - 12.45
Wed. 12.30 - 13.15
Thu. 11.30 - 12.15
Fri. 12.30 - 13.15
Sat. 12.00 - 12.45
The "crash course" costs a total of 144 euros per child. Places can already be booked. Participating children should already have had some experience in the water. Under professional guidance, the children can learn and expand the technique of breaststroke in the course. There is also the possibility for them to complete the course on a voluntary basis with the swimming badge "Seepferdchen". The DSV 98 points out that relatives cannot be at the edge of the pool during the course sessions.
Contact best by e-mail:
Buero@dsv98.de
Personally the swimclub is there for you
Monday 10:00 - 13:00
Tuesday 13:00 - 17:00 (October to April: 9:00 - 13:00)
Wednesday 11:00 - 13:00
Thursday 10:00 - 13:00
You can reach DSV98 by phone on 0203-726400