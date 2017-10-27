Schwitzhütte Altdorf bei Nürnberg
Wann? 04.11.2017 02:30 Uhr
Wo? cherokee center, Nuremberg, 90455 Nürnberg
The ritual of the shamanic sweat lodge comes from the Indian tradition
medicine turtle Cherokee
medturtle@yahoo.com
Hassuny Bodywork Cherokee Tradition
2nd / 3rd and 4th November 2017
Journey to the Hassuny World of Cherokees
8000 years old
traditionally as in the Cherokee women
Native Indian Hassuny is a dynamic concept for health and well-being.
It relies on the ancient wisdom of the traditional indigenous medicine knowledge from the native science to
improve the health and the vitality on the physical and emotional level.
Hassuny looks behind the symptoms and treats the underlying causes behind the disease and the imbalance within the body.
More info at https://hassunybodyworkcherokee.jimdo.com/
Sweathuette and Individual
Treatments 1st and 2nd December 2017
Native American Healing is a general term that includes the beliefs and practices of hundreds of indigenous tribes in North America.
Religion, spirituality, healing medicine and rituals are combined to help people with problematic, medical and / or emotional well-being. Each individual term will be different.
Possible applications at individual meetings:
Balancing Chakras - Balancing the Chakras Guided Meditation or Guided Meditation Astral Travel Crystal Therapy and Herbal Medicine or -
Crystal Therapy or Medicinal Herbal Medicine or Cherokee Bodywork
At the end of the day, we'll go for a sweat-house together.
More info at https://nativehealing.jimdo.com/schwitzhuette/
Hassuny Bodywork Cherokee Tradition
December 8th and 9th, 2017
Journey into the Hassuny World of Cherokees
8000 years old
traditionally like the Cherokee Women
Native Indian Hassuny is a dynamic concept for health and well-being.
It relies on the ancient wisdom of the traditional indigenous medicine knowledge from the native science to
improve the health and the vitality on the physical and emotional level.
Hassuny looks behind the symptoms and treats the underlying causes behind the disease and the imbalance within the body.
More info at https://hassunybodyworkcherokee.jimdo.com/
Winter Solstice celebrations weekend
17th and December 18th, 2017
Native American Winter Solstice - Native American Winter Solstice
The winter solstice ceremony is similar to the Ghost Dance of the Indians. - Bear Dance = Ghost Dance
While people dance, they can see the spirits of their ancestors, they dance with their ancestors.
First, the bear (as a spirit) appears and dances with and cleans the sweat lodge place and the sweat lodge fire from all evil spirits. People live the dance.
The sweat lodge, the fire and the bear songs bring the spirit dance back to life.
As people dance, the ancestors come to dance in spiritual form; even the totems dance with the spirits of the winter solstice.
The spirits participate in the sweat lodge ritual and bring healing to the people - this happens once a year!
Wintersonnenwende takes place once a year, dancing and feeling every part of your body, feel yourself!
Come to Wintersonnenwende, share the dance with the Native Americans, honor the dance with your heart!
Spirits honor you at the end of this ritual.
Registration in writing by email at sabine@hal-lo.at
Please tel. No. so I can call you.
The workshops take place near Nuremberg.
SunTurtle Woman
0