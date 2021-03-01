Spendenaktion Kinderheim Indien

Ich hatte insgesamt 153 Leute auf myheimat und facebook persönlich angeschrieben
und um eine Spende für ein Kinderheim in Indien gebeten.
Insgesamt gingen 16 Spenden ein in Höhe von 480,-- €
Überwiesen habe ich 595,25,-- €, die Differenz stammt von mir und meiner Familie.
Hier die Bestätigung des Heimleiters:
Good morning my brother, I am really sorry for being late but I am feeling much much better than before and the whole family and all of our children prayed for you to recover soon from the operation.
Here are the details of the transaction of money.
In December 15/12/2020
€ 51 which is equavalent to rupees 4500
05/01/2021
€ 124.02 which is equavalent to rupees 11000
08/01/2021
€ 35.23 which is equavalent to rupees 3102
12/01/2021
€ 300 which is equavalent to rupees 26414
22/01/2021
€ 85 which is equavalent to rupees 7500
So in total from December
€ 51+124.02+35.23+300+85 = 595.25 ( five hundred and ninety five Euro)
Please give our hugs, love and respect to your kindhearted wife, your family and the children and also to those donors who believed i…in,
Wir konnten den Kinder dort helfen und mein Dank geht ebenfalls an die Spender.
Passt auf Euch auf !
Günter, meine Mail hattest Du ja bekommen!
Freue mich für Dich, daß es doch noch einige auf MH gibt, die auch effektiv etwas für andere tun!