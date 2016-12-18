VARIOUS ARTISTS – KONTOR TOP OF THE CLUBS VOL. 73 DEUTSCHLANDS #1 DANCE-COMPILATION LIMITED EDITION MIT KONTOR AUDIO SPLITTER FÜR 5 KOPFHÖRER 3CDs | 60 TRACKS IN 3 DJ-MIXEN

Eine limitierte Edition der „Kontor Top Of The Clubs Vol. 73“ hält wieder ein Extra-Gadget für alle Kontor Fans parat: einen exklusiven Kontor Audio Splitter für fünf Kopfhörer!
Selbstverständlich kompiliert die Volume 73 auch wieder die 60 aktuellsten und angesagtesten Club-Hits, die bis dato zum Teil noch unveröffentlicht, und damit erstmalig und exklusiv auf einer Compilation zu hören sind. Für die Zusammenstellung und das Mixing zeichnet sich neben den Residents Markus Gardeweg und Jerome dieses Mal AirDice mit seinem musikalischen Gespür verantwortlich.
Das Ergebnis ist „upfront“ Clubsound im exklusiven DJ-Mix, den es so auf keiner anderen Compilation zu hören gibt. Die CD kommt dabei im edlen Digipak mit Folienprint auf der Frontseite.
CD1: Mixed by Jerome
01. Starley - Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
02. Marcapasos – Aicha*
03. 1 World & Bob Marley - African Herbsman (ADroiD & Lotus Extended Remix)*
04. David Guetta & Cedric Gervais & Chris Willis - Would I Lie To You
05. Stereoact feat. Chris Cronauer - Nummer Eins*
06. Salt Ashes - Save It*
07. Flume feat. Kai - Never Be Like You (Martin Solveig Remix)
08. Kungs feat. Jamie N Commons - Don't You Know
09. Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love
10. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Diplo - Hey Baby (feat. Deb's Daughter)
11. Galantis & Hook N Sling - Love On Me
12. Lost Frequencies - What Is Love 2016
13. Tomotronix & Orangez - Teardrops (Jerome Extended Remix)*
14. Rene Rodrigezz – Killer*
15. Patz & Grimbard - In My Head*
16. Mahmut Orhan feat. Sena Sener - Feel
17. SICK INDIVIDUALS – Alive*
18. KSHMR & Tigerlily - Invisible Children
19. W&W - Caribbean Rave
20. Major Lazer & Showtek - Believer
CD2: Mixed by Markus Gardeweg
01. Offaiah - Trouble
02. Jude & Frank feat. Totó La Momposina - La Luna*
03. Weiss (UK) - You're Sunshine
04. Passenger 10 - Monsters Off My Back (Nora En Pure Club Retreat)
05. Husky feat. Shyam - Night On Fire*
06. Platinum Doug - You Know What*
07. Nora En Pure ft. Dani Senior - Tell My Heart*
08. Mokita X Cade - Monopoly (Boehm Extended Remix)
09. Mount & Palastic - Once Again
10. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Stay A While
11. Kölsch - Grey
12. Don Diablo - Cutting Shapes
13. Tujamo - BOOM!
14. Borgeous & Loud Luxury - Going Under
15. Matt Nash - Know My Love
16. Matoma & Becky Hill - False Alarm (Hook N Sling Remix)
17. Neptunica feat. Matt DeFreitas – Alive*
18. Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You
19. NERVO & SAVI feat. Lauren Bennett - Forever Or Nothing
20. Dirtcaps feat. Eleni Drake - Foreign Tongues
CD3: Mixed by AirDice
01. Felix Jaehn feat. ALMA - Bonfire (Chris Lake Remix)
02. Steff Da Campo - Come Back (And Stay)*
03. EDX - High On You*
04. Croatia Squad - We Don't Need No Sleep*
05. Alle Farben - Fall Into The Night
06. AirDice - Rolling Stone*
07. Jonas Blue feat. JP Cooper - Perfect Strangers
08. Sam Feldt & Deepend feat. Teemu - Runaways
09. Mark Ursa & Yuga – Say*
10. Dave202 & Gino G - Like An Animal
11. Dizkodude feat. Jenny Jones - Nightstar*
12. Nina Den Hartog - Bodies In The Sun (Kenn Colt Remix)*
13. Dimaro feat. Dillon Dixon – Sunshine*
14. Marcapasos & Janosh - Pianissimo
15. AirDice feat. Nicole S. - Wake Up
16. Filou - First Love (AirDice Remix)
17. Spada feat. Richard Judge - You & I
18. Rich Vom Dorf & C2-Datei - Cut Your Hair Dude (Marcapasos & AirDice Remix)
19. Carla's Dreams - #Eroina (Midi Culture Remix)
20. Feder feat. Alex Aiono - Lordly