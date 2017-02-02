Neues Album erscheint bald

Wie immer sind die Privilegierten der Hardstyle-Szene heißer als heiß und so sind wir stolz darauf zu verkünden, dass unsere 4CD-Compilation von den Da Tweekaz, Bass Modulatoren, Phuture Noize und E-Force gemixt wurde.
Der ganze Körper wird zu den Tunes von Audiofreq, Coone, Devin Wild, Wildstylez, Noisecontroller, JNXD, B-Front, Ran-D, Adaro, Gunz für Miete und Alpha2 vibrieren. Wir könnten die Liste immer so weiterführen, aber wir sind schon jetzt zu 100% sicher, dass ihr drauf abfahren werdet. Unser Rat ist deshalb, überprüft es einfach selbst!
Ps.: Vergesst nicht geeignete Vorsichtsmaßnahmen zu treffen, denn diese fetten Beats werden Eure Ohren zertrümmern!
HIER könnt ihr die harten elektronischen Klänge vorbestellen
HARD BASS 2017
VÖ: 03.02.2017
Label: Be Yourself Music
Format: 4CD-Compilation & Download
TRACKLISTING
CD1 mixed by Da Tweekaz
1. Paul Elstak - Luv U More (Da Tweekaz Remix)
2. Sephyx feat. Mr Shammi - You Got The Rhythm
3. Audiofreq - Audiofile.001
4. Coone & Da Tweekaz - D.W.X. (10 Years Dirty Workz Mix)
5. Code Black feat. Elle Vee - WildOnes
6. Adrenalize - Robot Love
7. Wasted Penguinz & Crisis Era - Take Me Away
8. Darren Styles - Come Running (Atmozfears Remix)
9. Ecstatic - Hold You
10. Josh & Wesz - Believe
11. Crisis Era - Mosh Pit
12. D.E.Q - Dubnium
13. Da Tweekaz feat. Matthew Steeper - Tomorrow
14. Cyber - Lost Town
15. Refuzion - Move Ya
16. NSCLT - Do It
17. D-Block & S-te-Fan - Music Made Addict (The Prophet Remix)
18. Audiofreq - The Grid
19. Darren Styles - Save Me (Wasted Penguinz Remix)
20. Audiotricz & Atmozfears - What About Us
21. Devin Wild - Components Of Matter
22. Raw Harmony & GSB - My Night
23. Da Tweekaz & Sub Zero Project - DRKNSS
CD2 mixed by Bass Modulators
1. Bass Modulators - Let It Move Ya
2. Wildstylez & Villain - Make The Crowd Move
3. Galactixx - Unfold
4. Noisecontrollers & Bass Modulators - See The Light
5. Wildstylez - A Complex Situation
6. Noisecontrollers - Savannah
7. Noisecontrollers & Bass Modulators - Holding On
8. Bass Modulators - Oxygen (Orchestral Mix)
9. The Prophet & The Ultimate MC - Mission Impossible
10. Bass Modulators - Requi3m
11. Noisecontrollers & Bass Modulators - Het Gevoel van (Hard Bass Edit)
12. Bass Modulators - Mantra
13. Audiotricz - Let There Be Light
14. Brennan Heart - Running Late (Brennan Heart & Code Black MF Earthquake Rawmix)
15. Wildstylez & Noisecontrollers - Cats, Jets and Breaks
16. JNXD - Spectrum Of Sound
17. Armin Van Buuren vs Human Resource - Dominator (Bass Modulators Remix)
18. Brennan Heart & Zatox - God Complex
19. Devin Wild & Sub Zero Project - Meltdown
20. Noisecontrollers - Samara
CD3 mixed by Phuture Noize
1. Phuture Noize - I Got Noize
2. Prefix & Density vs The Vision - Feel It
3. Audiofreq - Timebomb
4. Phuture Noize - The Temple
5. Udex - Final Theory
6. Phuture Noize - Fire
7. B-Front & Phuture Noize - The Paradox
8. Ran-D & Alpha2 - Blinded
9. Break Zero - Vengeance
10. Phuture Noize - The Worlds Beyond
11. Donkey Rollers - The Fusion Of Sound
12. Adaro & Hard Driver - Smack
13. Phuture Noize - Walls Crashin’ Down
14. Digital Punk & Sub Sonik - Bring It To ‘Em Raw
15. Regain & Phuture Noize - Don't Look Down
16. Krowdexx & Enemy Contact - Get Paid
17. Digital Punk & Adaro - Bring You The Pain
18. Phuture Noize - The Grind
19. Hard Driver & Radical Redemption - Reloaded
20. Apexx - AK-47
21. Delete - Genocide
CD4 mixed by E-Force
1. E-Force & Luna - Kill The Noise
2. Gunz For Hire - No Mercy
3. Crypsis & Luna - Torture (Frequencerz Remix)
4. E-Force - Boomstick
5. Kronos & Malua - Ahah
6. Alpha2 - Betrayal - Sub Zero Project Remix
7. RVAGE - About To End This
8. Regain - About Me
9. Digital Punk - Hate On Me
10. E-Force & Bass Chaserz - Attack
11. High Voltage & D-Sturb - Nasty Bitch
12. Warface & D-Sturb feat. Kim Leyers - Focus
13. War Force - Devastation
14. Minus Militia - Prodigious
15. War Force - Justice
16. Regain & Insidiouz - No Survivors
17. Rebelion & Warface - Pushing Boundaries
18. Rebelion - Rawfare (D-Sturb Remix)
19. RVAGE - Bad Motherf#cker
20. War Force - Triumph
21. Ncrypta - Helix
22. Rebelion & Delete - Mayday
23. Crypsis - You Know (Minus Militia Remix)