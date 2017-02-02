Neues Album erscheint bald

Aloha liebste Hard Bass Freunde! Wir sind zurüüück. Kaum hat das Jahr 2017 angefangen, steht auch schon das abenteuerlichste und coolste Event des Jahres vor der Tür: Zeit für Hard Bass (4. Februar 2017 Gelredome Arnhem)!

Wie immer sind die Privilegierten der Hardstyle-Szene heißer als heiß und so sind wir stolz darauf zu verkünden, dass unsere 4CD-Compilation von den Da Tweekaz, Bass Modulatoren, Phuture Noize und E-Force gemixt wurde.

Der ganze Körper wird zu den Tunes von Audiofreq, Coone, Devin Wild, Wildstylez, Noisecontroller, JNXD, B-Front, Ran-D, Adaro, Gunz für Miete und Alpha2 vibrieren. Wir könnten die Liste immer so weiterführen, aber wir sind schon jetzt zu 100% sicher, dass ihr drauf abfahren werdet. Unser Rat ist deshalb, überprüft es einfach selbst!

Ps.: Vergesst nicht geeignete Vorsichtsmaßnahmen zu treffen, denn diese fetten Beats werden Eure Ohren zertrümmern!

HARD BASS 2017
VÖ: 03.02.2017
Label: Be Yourself Music
TRACKLISTING

CD1 mixed by Da Tweekaz
1. Paul Elstak - Luv U More (Da Tweekaz Remix)
2. Sephyx feat. Mr Shammi - You Got The Rhythm
3. Audiofreq - Audiofile.001
4. Coone & Da Tweekaz - D.W.X. (10 Years Dirty Workz Mix)
5. Code Black feat. Elle Vee - WildOnes
6. Adrenalize - Robot Love
7. Wasted Penguinz & Crisis Era - Take Me Away
8. Darren Styles - Come Running (Atmozfears Remix)
9. Ecstatic - Hold You
10. Josh & Wesz - Believe
11. Crisis Era - Mosh Pit
12. D.E.Q - Dubnium
13. Da Tweekaz feat. Matthew Steeper - Tomorrow
14. Cyber - Lost Town
15. Refuzion - Move Ya
16. NSCLT - Do It
17. D-Block & S-te-Fan - Music Made Addict (The Prophet Remix)
18. Audiofreq - The Grid
19. Darren Styles - Save Me (Wasted Penguinz Remix)
20. Audiotricz & Atmozfears - What About Us
21. Devin Wild - Components Of Matter
22. Raw Harmony & GSB - My Night
23. Da Tweekaz & Sub Zero Project - DRKNSS

CD2 mixed by Bass Modulators
1. Bass Modulators - Let It Move Ya
2. Wildstylez & Villain - Make The Crowd Move
3. Galactixx - Unfold
4. Noisecontrollers & Bass Modulators - See The Light
5. Wildstylez - A Complex Situation
6. Noisecontrollers - Savannah
7. Noisecontrollers & Bass Modulators - Holding On
8. Bass Modulators - Oxygen (Orchestral Mix)
9. The Prophet & The Ultimate MC - Mission Impossible
10. Bass Modulators - Requi3m
11. Noisecontrollers & Bass Modulators - Het Gevoel van (Hard Bass Edit)
12. Bass Modulators - Mantra
13. Audiotricz - Let There Be Light
14. Brennan Heart - Running Late (Brennan Heart & Code Black MF Earthquake Rawmix)
15. Wildstylez & Noisecontrollers - Cats, Jets and Breaks
16. JNXD - Spectrum Of Sound
17. Armin Van Buuren vs Human Resource - Dominator (Bass Modulators Remix)
18. Brennan Heart & Zatox - God Complex
19. Devin Wild & Sub Zero Project - Meltdown
20. Noisecontrollers - Samara



CD3 mixed by Phuture Noize
1. Phuture Noize - I Got Noize
2. Prefix & Density vs The Vision - Feel It
3. Audiofreq - Timebomb
4. Phuture Noize - The Temple
5. Udex - Final Theory
6. Phuture Noize - Fire
7. B-Front & Phuture Noize - The Paradox
8. Ran-D & Alpha2 - Blinded
9. Break Zero - Vengeance
10. Phuture Noize - The Worlds Beyond
11. Donkey Rollers - The Fusion Of Sound
12. Adaro & Hard Driver - Smack
13. Phuture Noize - Walls Crashin’ Down
14. Digital Punk & Sub Sonik - Bring It To ‘Em Raw
15. Regain & Phuture Noize - Don't Look Down
16. Krowdexx & Enemy Contact - Get Paid
17. Digital Punk & Adaro - Bring You The Pain
18. Phuture Noize - The Grind
19. Hard Driver & Radical Redemption - Reloaded
20. Apexx - AK-47
21. Delete - Genocide

CD4 mixed by E-Force
1. E-Force & Luna - Kill The Noise
2. Gunz For Hire - No Mercy
3. Crypsis & Luna - Torture (Frequencerz Remix)
4. E-Force - Boomstick
5. Kronos & Malua - Ahah
6. Alpha2 - Betrayal - Sub Zero Project Remix
7. RVAGE - About To End This
8. Regain - About Me
9. Digital Punk - Hate On Me
10. E-Force & Bass Chaserz - Attack
11. High Voltage & D-Sturb - Nasty Bitch
12. Warface & D-Sturb feat. Kim Leyers - Focus
13. War Force - Devastation
14. Minus Militia - Prodigious
15. War Force - Justice
16. Regain & Insidiouz - No Survivors
17. Rebelion & Warface - Pushing Boundaries
18. Rebelion - Rawfare (D-Sturb Remix)
19. RVAGE - Bad Motherf#cker
20. War Force - Triumph
21. Ncrypta - Helix
22. Rebelion & Delete - Mayday
23. Crypsis - You Know (Minus Militia Remix)
