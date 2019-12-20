Grand Salon 2020 in der Villa Berberich - Colours

Bad Säckingen : Villa Berberich | Angerer der Ältere zeigt 3 seiner Werke bei dieser internationalen Kunstausstellung in der Villa Berberich in Bad Säckingen.

Aus Tradition: Der Grand Salon in der Villa Berberich

Der Grand Salon im Kulturhaus Villa Berberich der Stadt Bad Säckingen

ist eine kuratierte Ausstellung für Malerei und Skulptur. Er ist inspiriert von der Tradition historischer französischer Salons und in die heutige Zeit fortgeschrieben. Die internationale Künstler präsentieren ihre Beiträge nach klassische Themen geordnet aber höchst individuell in den sieben Räumen der Galerie der Villa Berberich.

Begleitet wird die Ausstellung von einem Rahmenprogramm sowie einem hochwertigen Katalog, in dem alle teilnehmenden Künstler und Werke gebührend gewürdigt werden. Zu verschiedenen Gelegenheiten werden Künstler anwesend sein. Der Dialog mit dem Publikum ist erwünscht und wird durch den von der Stadt Bad Säckingen dotierten Grand Salon Publikumspreis ermuntert.Bewerbungen für den Grand Salon sind nicht möglich.Eröffnung des Grand Salon 2020:Vernissage 11.01.20 – 17:00 UhrAusstellung 11.01. – 16.02.20, Mi, Do, Sa, So 14 – 17 UhrAUSSTELLUNG mit Unterstützung der Stadt Bad SäckingenEintritt: Erwachsene 2 €, Schüler/ Studenten 1€, Inhaber Museumspass freier EintrittVilla Berberich, Kulturhaus der Stadt Bad Säckingen, Parkstr. 1, D-79713 Bad Säckingen____________________________________________________________ENGLISH VERSIONThe Grand Salon in Villa Berberich, historical building of the City of Bad Säckingen,is a curated exhibition for Painting and Sculpture. It is inspired by the tradition of the historical french Salon and is written forth in contemporary time. The International artists participating, introduce their artworks in the seven rooms of the Gallery of Villa Berberich according to traditional genres and themes, but each with their own very personal contemporary voice.The exhibition will be accompanied by a catalogue in German and English where all exhibiting artists and their artworks will be introduced, as well as a frame programme with concerts and guided tours of the curator. In several occasion, the exhibiting artists will be present. A dialogue with our visitors is desired, and will be supported by the Visitors’ Choice Prize sponsored by the City of Bad Säckingen.An application for the Grand Salon is not possible. There is no open call.Opening of the Grand Salon 2020:Vernissage 11.01.20 – 17:00Exhibition 11.01. – 16.02.20, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun 14 – 17 :00The exhibition is supported by the Office for Culture of Stadt Bad Säckingen:Entrance fee: Adults 2 €, Students 1€, Museumspass owners: freeVilla Berberich, Kulturhaus der Stadt Bad Säckingen, Parkstr. 1, D-79713 Bad Säckingen