Gut gehalten!? :-)

A woman walked up to a little old man sitting in a rocking chair on his porch.
"I couldn't help noticing how happy you look," she said.
"What's your secret for a long happy life?"
"Well, I smoke at least sixty cigarettes a day," he started,
"I also drink a crate of beer a day, eat fatty foods, and never exercise."
"That's amazing," the woman said. "And how old are you, if I may ask?"
"Twenty-eight," he said.
Übersetzung:
Eine Frau geht zu einem kleinen alten Mann, der in einem Schaukelstuhl auf seiner Veranda sitzt.
"Ich kam nicht umhin zu bemerken, wie glücklich sie aussehen", sagt sie.
"Was ist Ihr Geheimnis für ein langes glückliches Leben?"
"Also, ich rauche mindestens sechzig Zigaretten pro Tag", fängt er an, "ich trinke außerdem jeden Tag eine Kiste Bier, esse fettige Lebensmittel und mache niemals Sport."
"Das ist erstaunlich", erwidert die Frau. "Und wie alt sind Sie, wenn ich fragen darf?"
"Achtundzwanzig", sagt er.
Kein Kommentar! :-)