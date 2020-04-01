Auch für myh´ts DENGLISCH-Advokaten, da es für die das lupenreine Deutsch allein ja nicht mehr tut !

ENGLISCH: Please follow my directions.
1. Vermeidet Treffen mit mehr als 4 Menschen. ENGLISCH: Avoid social gatherings in groups with more than 4 people.
2. Arbeitet oder studiert(lernt) zuhause wenn immer möglich. ENGLISCH: Work or study from home whenever possible.
3. Bist du schon älter und hast bereits andere gesundheitliche Probleme, dann gehe nicht vor die Haustür und vermeide Kontakt mit anderen Menschen. ENGLISCH: If you are an older Person or have a serious of underlying health conditions, stay home away from other people.
4. Besuche keine Genesungsheime oder Altersheime, ausser deine Hilfe dort ist unverzichtbar. ENGLISCH: Do not visit nursing homes or retirement facilities, unless to provide critical assistance.
5. Wasche deine Hände, besonders nach dem Gebrauch von Gegenständen, die bereits von anderen Menschen angefasst wurden. ENGLISCH: Wash your hands especially after touching any frequently used items.
6. Fummele mit deinen Fingern nicht im Gesicht rum. ENGLISCH: Avoid touching your face.
7. Niese oder huste entweder in ein Taschentuch oder in die Innenseite deines Ellbogens. ENGLISCH: Sneeze or cough into a tissue or in the inside of your elbow.
. . . oder kurz und bündig. ENGLISCH: In not so many words:
Selbst wenn noch jung und gesund, seid ihr gefährdet und eure Aktivitäten können Gefahren für andere Menschen mit sich bringen. Folglich ist es eminent wichtig, dass auch IHR euch der Verbreitung des Coronavirus in den Weg stellt. ENGLISCH: Even when you are young or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you too do your best in order to slow down the SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS:
LG Rainer. ENGLISCH: Affectionately yours Rainer.