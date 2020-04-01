Anzeige

Auch für myh´ts DENGLISCH-Advokaten, da das lupenreine Deutsch allein es für die ja nicht mehr tut !

. . . und da das BETEN wie sich endlich mal auch unter gläubigen Christen herumgesprochen haben sollte, selbst in Notzeiten NUR SELTEN HÄLT was man sich davon verspricht . . . seid bitte so freundlich u. nehmt ausnahmsweise einmal nebenstehende gutgemeinte Ratschläge zur Kenntnis. Könnten EUCH evtl. ja auch mal weiterhelfen.
 Bitte beachtet  meine   Ratschläge.
ENGLISCH: Please follow my advice.

1. Vermeidet Treffen mit mehr als 4 Menschen. ENGLISCH: Avoid social gatherings in groups with more than 4 people.

2. Arbeitet oder studiert (lernt) zuhause wenn immer möglich. ENGLISCH: Work or study from home whenever possible.

3. Bist du schon älter und hast bereits andere gesundheitliche Probleme, dann gehe nicht vor die Haustür und vermeide Kontakt mit anderen Menschen. ENGLISCH: If you are an older Person or have a serious of underlying health conditions, stay home away from other people.

4. Besucht keine Genesungsheime oder Altersheime, ausser eure  Hilfe dort ist unverzichtbar. ENGLISCH: Do not visit nursing homes or retirement facilities, unless to provide critical assistance.

5. Wascht eure Hände, besonders nach dem Gebrauch von  Gegenständen, die bereits von anderen Menschen angefasst wurden. ENGLISCH: Wash your hands especially after touching any frequently used items.

6. Fummelt  mit euren  Fingern nicht im Gesicht rum. ENGLISCH: Avoid touching your face.

7. Niese oder huste entweder in ein Taschentuch oder in die Innenseite deines Ellbogens. ENGLISCH: Sneeze or cough into a tissue or in the inside of your elbow

. . . oder kurz und bündig. ENGLISCH:  . . . in not so many words:

Selbst wenn noch immer jung und gesund, seid ihr gefährdet und eure Aktivitäten können Gefahren für andere Menschen mit sich bringen. Folglich ist es eminent wichtig, dass auch IHR euch der Verbreitung des Coronavirus in den Weg stellt. ENGLISCH: Even when you are young or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you too do your best in order to slow down the SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS.

Lediglich das myheimat Miteinander ist gesund wie eh und je !
With the exception of myheimat  - is healthier than ever  before !

LG Rainer.
ENGLISCH: Affectionately yours Rainer.
