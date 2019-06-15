Anzeige

Nichts vom Vergänglichen wie´s auch geschah - UNS alle ZU VEREWIGEN, dazu sind wir da !!!

. . . nur ein Blick zurück, hält sie uns vor Augen.
. . . und da nicht wenige myheimatler sich diesem richtungweisenden Modus Operandi unseres Herrn Goethe ebenfalls aus gutem Grund verschworen haben, möchte ich jetzt einmal an dreizehn von den unablässig anbrandenden Fluten der Gegenwart aus dem Bewusstsein gespülte Beiträge erinnern, die  uns  das von myheimat  ermöglichte  Grundrecht DER VEREWIGUNG ebenfalls vor Augen halten.   

 AMADEUS schrieb:
https://www.myheimat.de/battenberg-eder/natur/alte...

GABRIELE schrieb:
https://www.myheimat.de/langenhagen/kultur/hommage...

KURT schrieb:
https://www.myheimat.de/burgdorf/freizeit/wir-habe...

FRANK schrieb:
https://www.myheimat.de/burgdorf/natur/helicopter-...

ROMI schrieb:
https://www.myheimat.de/berlin/der-leoeiner-meiner...

SILKE schrieb:
https://www.myheimat.de/burgwedel/ratgeber/orangen...

SHIMA schrieb:
https://www.myheimat.de/langenhagen/edelsteinausst...

KARIN schrieb:
https://www.myheimat.de/bad-arolsen/natur/herbst-i...

TINA schrieb:
https://www.myheimat.de/bad-koesen/freizeit/moritz...

MANFRED schrieb:
https://www.myheimat.de/nebra-unstrut/natur/meine-...

WERNER schrieb:
https://www.myheimat.de/bad-ems/visionen-lassen-de...

NICOLE schrieb:
https://www.myheimat.de/wunstorf/freizeit/haldenbe...

RAINER schrieb:
https://www.myheimat.de/seelze/gedanken/obwohl-das...


 . . . und bin nun überzeugt, dass fortan auch myheimatler wie z. B. Hans-Joachim Z., Karsten, Peter P., Ludwig-Josef, Barbara, Maarit, Susanne, Karl-Heinz, Ariane, Hannelore, Hartmut, Ralf, Katalin, Walter, Andrea und Elena . . .

. . . von jetzt an SEHR OFT  AN SIE denken werden, DIESE  13  NICHT  vergessenswerten   Beiträge unserer  seligen Vergangenheit !

