Visionssuche lakota indianer April und Juni 2019

Vision Quest lakota indian April and June 2019

VISION SEARCH hanblecha



aho mitakuye o'yasin







This year we will make the vision search in 2 variants:



3 nights or 2 nights





Here are our dates for this summer:









Thursday 5th April to Sunday 8th April 2018



Thursday 19th April to Sunday 23rd April 2018





Thursday 26th April to Sunday 30th April 2018



Thursday 28th June to Sunday 30th June 2018





Thursday 19th July to Sunday 22nd July 2018











and making the vision search just 2 nights arrive on Friday.











"The Search for the I AM"



Vision Quest - Hanblecha "The Plea for a Face"

The vision-seeking ceremony is a means of finding spiritual guidance and purpose for your life. A vision search offers you a way into the next future of your life.



In vision seeking, one usually spends 3 to 4 days out in nature in a sacred way associated with fasting and accompanied by a medicine man or medicine woman



.



Before starting a vision search, people should visit sweat lodges months before (if possible) that

will help them clean their hearts before searching.



The medicine man or medicine woman can help interpret the search.

The medicine man or medicine woman helps people to understand the experience.



For the people who have made the 1st annual cycle in the Academy

Participation can be very special as new tasks follow.

At the same time you are looking at your life and receiving special training to

help others in the vision quest .



Sharing is very important on the red path!

Life is so short and we should do everything we can to live our lives to the fullest.

It is well known and very often happens that the cure of illnesses during



a vision search simply happened.



Through the vision quest, a spiritual space is created that



will find trust and your soul.



When we return to life from the desert, we will feel

that our abilities and our strength have survived in the wild.

Because we survived our own limitations.

We've made it on our own and will find that we have additional sources of energy



in us and can outgrow them.

The vision quest is an experience of the deeper understanding of nature and the mind.

It is a ceremony practiced by the Indians.

Medicine Turtle and SunTurtle Woman







Meeting point will be announced after registration and payment shortly before the start.



Registration in writing at sabine@hal-lo.at



aho

medicine turtle & sunturtle woman