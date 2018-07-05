Anzeige

Native Leaders and Environmentalists Challenge the Construction of Line 3 Oil Pipeline in Minnesota

Wann? 04.07.2018 01:00 Uhr

Wo? cherokee center, Nuremberg, 90455 Nürnberg DE
Nürnberg: cherokee center | 'It is time to welcome water protectors.' - Native American leaders and environmental activists are gearing up for what could be the next Standing Rock
Native Leaders and Environmentalists Challenge the Construction of Line 3 Oil Pipeline in Minnesota

Native Leaders and Environmentalists Challenge the Construction of Line 3 Oil Pipeline in Minnesota

we need your support 
medicine turtle cherokee
medturtle@yahoo.com

Rare Tornado Rips Through Germany
0
Schon dabei? Hier anmelden!
Schreiben Sie einen Kommentar zum Beitrag:
Spam und Eigenwerbung sind nicht gestattet.
Mehr dazu in unserem Verhaltenskodex.