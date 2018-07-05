Line 3 pipeline in northern Minnesota native american pipeline battle
Wann?
05.07.2018 01:00 Uhr
Wo?cherokee center, Nuremberg, 90455NürnbergDE
Nürnberg: cherokee center | pipeline in Minnesota in the battle of the pipeline in Minnesota fight to stop Line 3 oil pipeline in Minnesota Henry red cloud is raising funding for a solar power unit and to train solar warriors so did a solar supply station can be taken to Minnesota and used on the front lines of the native American battle of this pipeline 8,000 euros is needed for solar inverters batteries and solar panels to give the water protectors power source some of the money is used to train the solar warriors the solar power will be used for the water camp needs Henry red cloud asking for support in Minnesota we are now in a native American Indian battle over the pipeline in Minnesota
