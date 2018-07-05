indianer in pipeline in Minnesota
Wann? 11.07.2018 02:00 Uhr
Wo? cherokee center, Nürnberg, 90455 Nürnberg
henry red cloud asking for support
in the battle of the pipeline in Minnesota
fight to stop Line 3 oil pipeline in Minnesota
henry red cloud is raising funding for a solar power unit and to train solar warriors so did
a solar supply station can be taken to
Minnesota and used on the front lines
of the native American battle of this pipeline
4,000 euros is needed for solar inverters batteries and solar panels
to give the water protectors power source
some of the money is used to train the solar warriors
the solar power will used for the water camp needs
pipeline in Minnesota
Red Cloud Renewable US 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organization
we our fund raising for solar power unit for the pipeline
0