Henry Red Cloud needs support in the Battle of the Pipeline in Minnesota

They will fight to stop the Line 3 oil pipeline.
This time you will not give up like in the Standing Rock protest, because this pipeline could not be stopped.
Henry Red Cloud wants to make a solar system and training for
the solar fighter for the water protector .
There may even be a solar power supply in Minnesota, but funding is needed.
The water protectors need this at the front.
You need solar inverters, batteries and solar panels worth 8000 Euro,
to give the protectors of the water a power source.
Part of the money is used to train the Solar Fighters.
The solar panels are then used for the needs of the camp
(Facebook live video so the world can see what is really happening there, it is still kept secret by the media)
.
Here's a video of Winona LaDuke
Winona LaDuke Speaks After Line 3 Pipeline Approval
Here's the link for the video
https://youtu.be/qIMumo_MzA8
She's been fighting the construction of this pipeline for 5 years and is one of the biggest activists in the US ,
And again the oil companies do not want to consider the water.
Like in Standing Rock, this time again a holy tomb will be destroyed.
If you have some experience in Indian culture, you know how holy the graves are.
Now the indigenous peoples of North America are calling on the world to assist you as they can,
for this time they will not let the US Army drive them out - they will fight.
As I have written before:
100 people give 10 euros and we have joined hands.
I will not beg for money,
because you should understand that it is also our business.
They protect what belongs to all of us - the WATER
without water - no life
without water - our grandchildren will not have
any without water - there is no planet B
We only have this earth and
we can thank them every day for having enough drinking water in our regions to
wash our cars with it.
If you feel that you want to do something for the next generation with your heart,
you can transfer support for Henry's project to the following account:
mit dem Betreff: SOLAR Henry Minnesota
SPENDENKONTO lautend auf
Native American Academy – Verein
Sparkasse der Gemeinde Egg Austria
IBAN AT57 2060 3000 0105 3396
SWIFT SPEGAT21
if anyone wants updated details on the pipeline battle
please send an email to Cherokee
Indian medicine turtle
medturtle@yahoo.com