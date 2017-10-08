Spiritualität und Heilen in Nürnberg

Location: near Nuremberg
Date: October 27th FRIDAY at 7.00 pm until 28th October 2017 SATURDAY approx. 7.00 pm
please register in writing under sabine@hal-lo.at.
PROGRAM:
FRIDAY 27th of October 2017 from 7.00 pm
Native American drumming
ceremony and meditation in the nature outside
Saturday, 28 October 2017 approx. 7:00 pm
Native American sweat lodge - Cherokee tradition
We will talk about the way of the medicine route and give you
different methods about the indian red way
We'll spend the night camping there by the fire cooking
place: about 20 km from Nuremberg
Registration: sabine@hal-lo.at (please give the telephone number - then I call you)
Come and learn with us in the world of North American Indians.
- Oceti Wakan Cindy and Peter v. -
The wood and the food we separately expect on the
spot in cash from NonProfit:
Jewelery from the reservations - books
We also a donation box for want
* Henry Red Cloud Renewable Energy Center (Project Tour 2018)
Catches (project school for Pine Ridge )
new webpages - all information is included:
www.nativeamericanacademy.com NON PROFIT NON PROFIT
www.nativehealing.jimdo.com our work our work
We look forward to seeing you.
aho
Sabine SunTurtle Woman & Medicine Turtle
Spirituality and healing in Nuremberg