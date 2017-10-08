Spiritualität und Heilen in Nürnberg

Nürnberg : cherokee center |

We invite you to the Cherokee Weekend in nature.



Location: near Nuremberg

Date: October 27th FRIDAY at 7.00 pm until 28th October 2017 SATURDAY approx. 7.00 pm



please register in writing under sabine@hal-lo.at.



PROGRAM:

FRIDAY 27th of October 2017 from 7.00 pm

Native American drumming

ceremony and meditation in the nature outside



Saturday, 28 October 2017 approx. 7:00 pm

Native American sweat lodge - Cherokee tradition

We will talk about the way of the medicine route and give you

different methods about the indian red way



We'll spend the night camping there by the fire cooking

place: about 20 km from Nuremberg

Registration: sabine@hal-lo.at (please give the telephone number - then I call you)



Come and learn with us in the world of North American Indians.



- Oceti Wakan Cindy and Peter v. -

The wood and the food we separately expect on the





spot in cash from NonProfit:

Jewelery from the reservations - books

We also a donation box for want

* Henry Red Cloud Renewable Energy Center (Project Tour 2018)

Catches (project school for Pine Ridge )



new webpages - all information is included:

www.nativeamericanacademy.com NON PROFIT NON PROFIT

www.nativehealing.jimdo.com our work our work



We look forward to seeing you.

aho

Sabine SunTurtle Woman & Medicine Turtle

Spirituality and healing in Nuremberg