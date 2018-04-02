Nürnberg : cherokee center |

The Drum



Circle will take place THURSDAY 5 April 2018 at 19.00 o'clock



Schwitzhüttentermine 2018



We will learn the songs according to Indian tradition in a sweatlodge or Wicki Up (weather conditioned).



shamanic traveling in the rhythm of the heart of the mother earth shamanic







journey and energy meditation in the sweat lodge

experience the energy of the shamanic journey meditation.

If you own a drum or rattle, please bring your own.

Get to know your channel melody and energy.

Find your inner peace and the answers in your life.

The shamanic journey and energy meditation takes you on an expedition,

You meet your animal guide and power animal.











Cherokee Ceremony

The North American Indians have a special way of traveling to find your inner self and a spiritual helper to

accompany you on your journey.

This kind of shamanic journey can only be done outdoors in nature,

because you need the 4 elements and the fire, as well as the heartbeat of the drum.

This is the key to opening the magic so that people can begin a new path of their lives.

Sacred chants in the language of the Cherokees and the Lakota open the spiritual door to the 7 worlds.

This is a special experience.

With the power of the worlds and the fire.

This journey can not take place indoors because we are Earth people and need the earth.

Under your feet you can get the power of your ancestral spirits.

For this ceremony, we only use herbs from the North American plains from the USA.







Price: € 30, - Service charge (court rent, wood, soup according to Indian tradition & drinks)



Bring: drum, rattle and towel



Location: 20 km from Nuremberg (announcement after written or telephone registration)







Registration: Written under sabine @ hal-lo. at or by phone at 0043 699 18088 333





We look forward to your interest.



aho mitakuye o'yasin



SunTurtle Woman & Medicine Turtle