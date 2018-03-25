Reinkarnationstherapie in Nürnberg

learn the native American Indian art
medicine turtle
medturtle@yahoo.com
Reincarnation therapy helps us understand who we are and helps with day to day problems
for men, it seems very hard for us to change
growing up on the farm we had many donkeys are very stubborn
actually, that could be good to be a donkey because you know what you want
out of life
and donkey can be very smart
Ich werde auch wiedergeboren, nur als was weiß ich noch nicht genau.
Meine Frau meint ein Esel würde mir gut stehen, denn dann brauche ich mich nicht all zuviel verändern.
Was meint sie denn nur damit?