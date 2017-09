Fire, Candle, and water ceremony

Fire, Candle, and water ceremonyDecember 8th 7pmOpen to the PulicSeminarDecember 9th & 10th10am - 5pmLocation: Nuremberg, GermanyContact: Sabine Boehlersabine@hal-lo.atTitle: Spirit of the Drum IntensiveSub Title: In -depth Understanding and Healing of SelfDescription: TheSpirit of the Drum workshop is for those wishing a deeper understanding of their drum. This gathering is for those wishing to go to the next level of understanding and finding the missing pieces of their puzzle.Workshop Topic:Connecting to deeper levels through the drum. Awakening the soul and spirit of the drumthrough intention. We will practice drum techniques to help you learn more about this and more. Expanding our abundance on all levels of existence.• We will be able to do this in many ways.• We will find our voice by learning various style of chanting• We want to know how to get into our drums.• Everyone wants to learn different styles of drumming and the reason for that particular style.• We will practice our lives.• We will learn how to find and / or shape shift into our power animals.• We want to be at the same time.• We will call and channel our ancestors to obtain clarity, guidance and support.• All participants will be able to build and take part in a drum.Bio: White Raven - Gayle CrosmazGayle is a Shaman who is following the prophecy of the return of White. She has a lot of traditions within her bloodline.As a master drum of artisan, a teacher of drum meditation she aids others in accessing primordial wisdom of the ancients. Each person wants to find them selves, by connecting with their ancestors and the wisdom. primordialShe is travelling parts of the world where she has been invited to share her teachings and experiences. travelingWisdom Drums InternationalAlgonquin Highlands, CanadaCell: 705-559-5951wisdomdrumsinternational@gmail.comwww.wisdomdrumsinternational.comA portion of the proceeds will be sponsored by Sabine / Sun Woman and turtle / Medicine turleIf you want more information about our workshops and seminars,then send an email tosabine@hal-lo.ator by phone 0043 699 18088 333Thank youSabine Sunturtle Woman(organizer in Europe)_________________________________________________________________programs which we offer- drum circles- sweat huts- medicine wheel- Hassuny Cherokee bodywork- trips to the USA in the reserves- vision search- individual retreatsmore details on the following websitewww.nativehealing.jimdo.comYou can read our non profit projects on the following website:www.nativeamericanacademy.comIf you are interested in getting our info, then please give me your email address and Iwill be in our newsletter.If you haveany questions, please do not hesitate to contact me: 0043 699 18088 333THANKSaho SunTurtle Woman(Organizer)