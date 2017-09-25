Fire, Candle, and water ceremony

December 8th 7pm
Open to the Pulic
Seminar
December 9th & 10th
10am - 5pm
Location: Nuremberg, Germany
Contact: Sabine Boehler
sabine@hal-lo.at
Title: Spirit of the Drum Intensive
Sub Title: In -depth Understanding and Healing of Self
Description: The
Spirit of the Drum workshop is for those wishing a deeper understanding of their drum. This gathering is for those wishing to go to the next level of understanding and finding the missing pieces of their puzzle.
Workshop Topic:
Connecting to deeper levels through the drum. Awakening the soul and spirit of the drumthrough intention. We will practice drum techniques to help you learn more about this and more. Expanding our abundance on all levels of existence.
• We will be able to do this in many ways.
• We will find our voice by learning various style of chanting
• We want to know how to get into our drums.
• Everyone wants to learn different styles of drumming and the reason for that particular style.
• We will practice our lives.
• We will learn how to find and / or shape shift into our power animals.
• We want to be at the same time.
• We will call and channel our ancestors to obtain clarity, guidance and support.
• All participants will be able to build and take part in a drum.
Bio: White Raven - Gayle Crosmaz
Gayle is a Shaman who is following the prophecy of the return of White. She has a lot of traditions within her bloodline.
As a master drum of artisan, a teacher of drum meditation she aids others in accessing primordial wisdom of the ancients. Each person wants to find them selves, by connecting with their ancestors and the wisdom. primordial
She is travelling parts of the world where she has been invited to share her teachings and experiences. traveling
Wisdom Drums International
Algonquin Highlands, Canada
Cell: 705-559-5951
wisdomdrumsinternational@gmail.com
www.wisdomdrumsinternational.com
https://www.facebook.com/wisdomdrumsinternational
A portion of the proceeds will be sponsored by Sabine / Sun Woman and turtle / Medicine turle
If you want more information about our workshops and seminars,
then send an email to
sabine@hal-lo.at
or by phone 0043 699 18088 333
Thank you
Sabine Sunturtle Woman
(organizer in Europe)
_________________________________________________________________
programs which we offer
- drum circles
- sweat huts
- medicine wheel
- Hassuny Cherokee bodywork
- trips to the USA in the reserves
- vision search
- individual retreats
more details on the following website
www.nativehealing.jimdo.com
You can read our non profit projects on the following website:
www.nativeamericanacademy.com
If you are interested in getting our info, then please give me your email address and I
will be in our newsletter.
If you have
any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me: 0043 699 18088 333
THANKS
aho SunTurtle Woman
(Organizer)