Nürnberg : cherokee center |

sweatlodge therapy

is done in Native American culture for ages

are you struggling in your life or life of a loved one

then there is hope

SWEAT LODGE THERAPY is proven way to heal

REACHING ALL addictions and problems

are suffering from depression or are On alcohol, the sweat lodge is a stone in recovery.

The sweat lodge cleansing the mind, body, and spirit of your addiction or problem

CLEANSING THE BODY

The hardest part of recovering from a drug or alcohol addiction is cleaning out your body those first few days. Sweat lodges help the body release toxins and sweat out impurities. The more you sweat, the more toxins will leave. The combination of fasting and sweating is a symbol of rebirth; your body is cleansed, and each day is the start of something new.

Cherokee

aho mitakuye o'yasin