Spiritualität, Esoterik, Rückführungen und Reinkarnationstherapie Hypnose, Regression und Spiritualität im Alltag in Fürth bei Nürnberg

Spirituality, esoteric, repatriations and reincarnation therapy

hypnosis, regression and spirituality in everyday life in Fuerth near Nuremberg

native American Indians have a thousand year history of healing

no writing-books

everything we do is taught to us by native elders keeping the purest intentions of mother earth

let me and go and set by the steam and find the way back to this world

medicine turtle Cherokee



medturtle@yahoo.com