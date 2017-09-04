Schwitzhuette Nuremberg

Nürnberg : indianer circle |

We invite you to our next sweat huts.

Location: near Nuremberg



Date: 16 September 2016 Schwitzhuette INIPI WAKAN at 2 pm



please register under sabine@hal-lo.at.



BRING:

* your own drum, rattle or musical instrument

* your power objects







Sweat Lodge Inipi Wakan "The 4 Direction"



The four points of the compass - the four colors - the four elements - the four bodies - four seasons



BRING:

* from the COLOR red + green + white + yellow per COLOR 4 pcs. Tabakodeis

* 1 towel and 1 bath towel

* Fruit juice for after the sweat lodge

* your power items





After the sweat lodge there is an Indian soup and we are still sitting together at the fire.



ao mitakuye oyasin

medicine turtle & sunturtle woman





Turtle tatli waya SunTurtle Woman witkótkoke winyan

Sabine Sunturtle Woman - Organizer & Translator mobile 0043 699 18088 333

email sabine@hal-lo.at website www.hal-lo. at