Schwitzhuette Nuremberg

Location: near Nuremberg
Date: 16 September 2016 Schwitzhuette INIPI WAKAN at 2 pm
please register under sabine@hal-lo.at.
BRING:
* your own drum, rattle or musical instrument
* your power objects
Sweat Lodge Inipi Wakan "The 4 Direction"
The four points of the compass - the four colors - the four elements - the four bodies - four seasons
BRING:
* from the COLOR red + green + white + yellow per COLOR 4 pcs. Tabakodeis
* 1 towel and 1 bath towel
* Fruit juice for after the sweat lodge
* your power items
After the sweat lodge there is an Indian soup and we are still sitting together at the fire.
ao mitakuye oyasin
medicine turtle & sunturtle woman
Turtle tatli waya SunTurtle Woman witkótkoke winyan
Sabine Sunturtle Woman - Organizer & Translator mobile 0043 699 18088 333
email sabine@hal-lo.at website www.hal-lo. at