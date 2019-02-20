Anzeige

Medicine turtle tour England, Scotland, and Wales

Wann? 24.03.2019 01:30 Uhr

Wo? indianer, Hilltop Ave 48, NW10 8RZ london GBauf Karte anzeigen
london (Vereinigtes Königreich): indianer | medicine turtle tour in England, Scotland, and Wales spectacular historic environment
Of Native American programs and events.
medicine turtle Cherokee first tour stop will be at 
Church Road, Great Milton, Oxford OX44 7PD, UK•+44 1844 278881
we had a lot of people wanting me to visit this area so very first stop will be
be there around 5 pm and you can sign up for the native program you wish to attend
and don't forget that an Apsáalooke tribe member  sparrow hawk will be traveling on this
tour with me.
looking forward to seeing everyone again
i can be contacted directly at my office address or by email
mdturtle@yahoo.com
