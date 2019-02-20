Medicine turtle tour England, Scotland, and Wales

london (Vereinigtes Königreich): indianer |

medicine turtle tour in England, Scotland, and Wales spectacular historic environment

Of Native American programs and events.

medicine turtle Cherokee first tour stop will be at

Church Road, Great Milton, Oxford OX44 7PD, UK•+44 1844 278881

we had a lot of people wanting me to visit this area so very first stop will be

Church Road, Great Milton, Oxford OX44 7PD, UK • +44 1844 278881

be there around 5 pm and you can sign up for the native program you wish to attend

and don't forget that an Apsáalooke tribe member sparrow hawk will be traveling on this

tour with me.

looking forward to seeing everyone again

i can be contacted directly at my office address or by email

mdturtle@yahoo.com