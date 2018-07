Nürnberg : cherokee indianercamp |

Join us at the Line 3 pipeline in northern Minnesota

we are now fundraising for the native American battle over the oil pipeline





Red Cloud Renewable Energy Center is now in the process of building a solar power unit

to supply power to the new standing rock at Minnesota



we are asking for donations to get it to Henry red cloud so that these units can be put in place



for more details contact medicine turtle

medturtle@yahoo.com