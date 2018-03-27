indianer Seminarzentrum Nürnberg

Nürnberg : cherokee indianercamp |

Description

Come with your group to the nature camp NEW MEXICO

We offer you the Following:

* Come with your group to the nature camp and teach them outdoor for all four seasons

* individual programs designed accor ding to your wishes

* Indian kitchen - Hopi oven ( Indian bread) - catering vegetarian / meat



indian seminar center Nuremberg





















* Fire ceremony for drum circles



* Infrastructure available



Inquiry in writing by email:

medturtle@yahoo.com

TEACHING IN NATURE

Request in writing via email:

medturtle@yahoo.com