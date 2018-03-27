indianer Seminarzentrum Nürnberg
Wann? 31.03.2018 02:00 Uhr
Wo? cherokee indianercamp, Nürnberg
Come with your group to the nature camp NEW MEXICO
We offer you the Following:
* Come with your group to the nature camp and teach them outdoor for all four seasons
* individual programs designed accor ding to your wishes
* Indian kitchen - Hopi oven ( Indian bread) - catering vegetarian / meat
Come with your group to the nature camp and teach them outdoor for all four seasons
* individual programs designed accor ding to your wishes
* indian kitchen - Hopi oven (Indian bread) - cathering vegetarian / meat meditation * outdoors * Didgeridoo sound bed (please book separately) * the 4 fire circle * Medicine wheel teaching * Sweatlodge indian
indian seminar center Nuremberg
* Fire ceremony for drum circles
* Infrastructure available
Inquiry in writing by email:
medturtle@yahoo.com
TEACHING IN NATURE
OUTDOORS Come with your group to the nature camp NEW MEXICO
We offer you the following:
* Come with your group to the nature camp and teach them outdoor for all 4 seasons
* individual programs designed according to your wishes
* indian kitchen - hopi oven (indian bread) - cathering vegetarian / meat
outdoor meditation
* didgeridoo sound bed
(please book separately)
* the 4 fire circle
* medicine wheel teaching
* sweatlodge
* Fire ceremony for drum circles
* Infrastructure available
Request in writing via email:
medturtle@yahoo.com
0