help us stop Line 3 pipeline in northern Minnesota

Wann? 05.07.2018 12:30 Uhr

Wo? cherokee indianercamp, Nürnberg DE
Nürnberg: cherokee indianercamp | Red Cloud Renewable US 501 (c) (3) Nonprofit Organization

please support  with donations to help fund money for a solar power
station to stop  Line 3 pipeline in northern Minnesota

Henry red cloud is in process of building a solar power station to take to the front lines

in Minnesota   runs through two American Indian reservations

and the American
 Indians  are setting up camps to defend the water and the lands

medicine turtle cherokee
medturtle@yahoo.com
