help us stop Line 3 pipeline in northern Minnesota
Wann? 05.07.2018 12:30 Uhr
Wo? cherokee indianercamp, Nürnberg
please support with donations to help fund money for a solar power
station to stop Line 3 pipeline in northern Minnesota
Henry red cloud is in process of building a solar power station to take to the front lines
in Minnesota runs through two American Indian reservations
and the American
Indians are setting up camps to defend the water and the lands
medicine turtle cherokee
medturtle@yahoo.com
0