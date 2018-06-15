Energetic Synthesis Of Being, Munich with DR medicine turtle

https://www.sofitel-munich.com/
During this 3-day intensive, Dain works simultaneously with the beings and bodies in order to create a space that allows everyone to change their minds. You and your body wants to be in the process of becoming aware of your energy awareness.
The molecules in your body start to change - they are different in the world. The result is an acoustical wave of oneness that encompasses the present and the future.
What if you did not have any more or anything, including you? What if you could do it all ... and all of you, starting now? What would you do to create your life and in the world?
Duration
4 days
Location: Sofitel Munich Bayerpost
Bayerstrasse 12, 80335 Munich, Germany
http://www.sofitel-munich.com/
medicine turtle
contact
medturtle@yahoo.com