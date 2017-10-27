American Indian Workshop Nürnberg
Wann? 09.12.2017 18:00 Uhr
Wo? cherokee center, Nuremberg, 90455 Nürnberg
December 8 and 9, 2017
Journey into the Hassuny World of Cherokees
8000 years old
traditionally in the Cherokee Women
Native Indian Hassuny is a dynamic concept for health and well-being.
It relies on the ancient wisdom of the traditional indigenous medicine knowledge from the native science to
improve the health and the vitality on the physical and emotional level.
Hassuny looks behind the symptoms and treats the underlying causes behind the disease and the imbalance within the body.
More info at https://hassunybodyworkcherokee.jimdo.com/
