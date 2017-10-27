American Indian Workshop - Annual Conferences
Wann? 01.12.2017 03:00 Uhr
Wo? cherokee center, Nürnberg, 90455 Nürnberg
Sweathuette and Individual
Treatments 1st and 2nd December 2017
Native American Healing is a general term that includes the beliefs and practices of hundreds of indigenous tribes in North America.
Religion, spirituality, healing medicine and rituals are combined to help people with problematic, medical and / or emotional well-being. Each individual term will be different.
Possible applications at individual meetings:
Balancing Chakras - Balancing the Chakras Guided Meditation or Guided Meditation Astral Travel Crystal Therapy and Herbal Medicine or -
Crystal Therapy or Medicinal Herbal Medicine or Cherokee Bodywork
At the end of the day, we'll go for a sweat-house together.
More information at https://nativehealing.jimdo.com/schwitzhuette/
medturtle@yahoo.com
