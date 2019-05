Ball of Confusion 2019

An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.Vote for me and I'll set you freeRap on, brother, rap on. ...Ball of Confusion that's what the world is today.Fear in the air, tension ev'rywhere ...Ball of Confusion that's what the world is todayLet me hear you, let me hear you, let me hear youBall Of Confusion that's what the world is today ....Norman Whitfield, 1971