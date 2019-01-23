Buchtipp: Anne Goletz - Chris Schmetz: nanarh yukpapi, somos yukpa - we are yukpa

Anne Goletz aus Marburg forscht in Kolumbien bei den Sokorpa-Yukpa. Chris Schmetz war mit ihr unterwegs und hat die Fotos für dieses Buch gemacht.
Anne Goletz trabaja con lxs Sokorpa-Yukpa desde el año 2014.
Actualmente es miembro científico del Departamento de Antropología Cultural y Social de la Philipps-Universität Marburg. Trabaja en el proyecto de investigación “Contextualizando la lengua y los mitos de lxs Yukpa”, financiado por la Sociedad Alemana de Investigación (DFG).
Su proyecto de tesis trata de relaciones y redes de comunicación transhumana. Está apoyado por una beca de doctorado del Evangelisches Studienwerk Villigst.
Anne Goletz has been working with the Sokorpa-Yukpa since 2014. She is currently a staff member of the Department of Cultural and Social Anthropology at Philipps-Universität Marburg. She works in the research project “Contextualizing Yukpa language and myths”,
financed by the German Research Foundation (DFG). Her dissertation
project deals with transhuman relation and communication networks.
Her research is funded by a doctoral scholarship from the Evangelisches Studienwerk Villigst.
Chris Schmetz: Desde 2006 miro el mundo a través del visor de la cámara. Mis motivos principales son la aventura, la curiosidad y la diversión.
Tengo curiosidad por nuevos países, nuevas personas y nuevas impresiones. Mi objetivo es capturar experiencias y encuentros viviente y al mismo tiempo respetuosamente. Quiero construir puentes con mis fotos. A menudo a fin de cuentas las diferencias aparentes son de poca importancia. Una risa cordial y el interés mutuo son universales. En mi trabajo, la mirada detrás de las escenas es importante para mí. La paciencia, la creatividad, la apertura y la observación detallada revelan mundos y significados desconocidos. Un paso fuera de lo común abre perspectivas completamente nuevas.
Chris Schmetz: Since 2006 I am looking at the world through the viewfinder. Thirst for adventure, curiosity and fun are my motives. I am curious about new countries, new people and new impressions. My goal is to capture experiences and encounters lively and at the same time respectfully. With my pictures I would like to build bridges. Often, apparent differences are ultimately just of little importance. A hearty laugh and mutual interest are universal. In my work, a look behind the scenes is important for me. Patience, creativity, openness and careful observation reveal undiscovered worlds and meanings. A step off of the beaten path opens up completely new perspectives.
Wer das Projekt unterstützen mag, kann das Buch bei Chris Schmetz in Marburg beziehen: per E-mail: (chris@behind-de-scenes.de) oder telefonisch (01577-3368081).
Ein interessanter Aspekt am Rande: dies Buch wurde gedruckt in der Druckerei Schröder, in der ich von 1957-60 meine Ausbildung zum Schriftsetzer absolvierte.