Irischer Songwriter und Gitarrist - Freitag, 19.10.18, 20.00 Uhr, TurmCafé

Irischer Songwriter und Gitarrist
Wie ein Hauch frischer Luft
Starke Musik und feine Texte von Martin Hutchinson
www.martinhutchinson.com
Eintritt 15,- / 12,- €
Reservierungen: info@spiegelslustturm.de oder: 06421/682129
Pressetext Martin Hutchinson
Martin Hutchinson - Irish Bluesman spielt im Marburger Turmcafé
Der Singer/Songwriter Martin Hutchinson stammt aus einer musikalischen Familie im irischen County Kildare. Schon in jungen Jahren spielte er in der Familienband zunächst Akkordeon, dann zunehmend Gitarre. Später zog es ihn in die irische Folk- und Rockszene nach Dublin, bis er schließlich zunächst nach London auswanderte. Heute lebt der Musiker in Utrecht, regelmäßig zieht es ihn aber zurück nach Irland, wo er immer wieder Inspiration für neue Songs findet.
Auch in den Niederlanden arbeitet Martin Hutchinson mit verschiedenen Blues- und Rockbands zusammen, doch seine persönliche Erfüllung findet er zunehmend bei akustischen Soloauftritten. Seine Spiel auf der Stahlsaitengitarre ist geprägt durch ein klares Fingerpicking und bluesige Slides. Amerikanische Blueseinflüsse verbindet er mühelos mit irischer Folktradition. Seine warme, prägnante Stimme erlaubt Vergleiche, beispielsweise mit der Folklegende Christy Moore.
Martin Hutchinson spielte mehrere Soloalben ein, zuletzt 'This Time'. Seine Lieder beruhen auf einem wachen Blick für das Zeitgeschehen und sind geprägt von warmherziger irischer Lebensweisheit. Auf der Bühne gewinnt Martin Hutchinson sein Publikum schnell mit persönlichem Charme und augenzwinkerndem Humor.
Martin Hutchinson
Bio:
"His music is like a breath of fresh air…… . His guitar playing is beautiful and on top of that he is an excellent singer and a born story-teller”
concert review Toonenblik Haren/Brussels, Belgium
Kildare:
Martin Hutchinson was born into a musical family in Co.Kildare, Ireland. Martin began playing accordeon in his father’s family band but later turned to the guitar. After playing in various bands and projects, including first rock and roll musicial in the Irish language Martin took the solo trail. He has released four solo Cd’s which all received excellent reviews in national papers and music magazines in Ireland, Holland and Belgium.
Herman Van Der Horst -Dutch music journalist who has recieved a national award for his work- perceives Hutchinson as “a restless drifter and an engaged observer with an origional and unique music style”
By way of his songs, his voice, his tune-driven fingerpicking and slide-guitar, Martin takes his audience on a beautiful trip through the worlds of folk, ballads, and blues.
Press:
“Martin Hutchinson is an Irish singer/songwriter and guitarist who offers solid Irish roots music par excellence.”
John O Regan …Irish Music magazine…Irl
“ A number of well-crafted-original songs….Hutchinson’s fine folky fingerpicking and bluesy slide playing are more than enough to keep the listener interested”
Evening Herald Irl
“This collection of self-penned tracks is a joy to discover. The songs are well written with gentle accompaniment ideally suited to the sentiments so vividly expressed”
Irish Music Magazine Irl
“Melodic folk (..) whereby his touching and humane observations are expressed strickingly in directly worded lyrics. Twelve “beauty-songs” framed with flowing slide- and lush guitar work ..”
OOR Music Magazine NL
“Charisma, strong music sensibility and fine lyrics make Martin Hutchinson a ‘singer-songwriting force’ to be reckoned with”
New Folk Sounds NL