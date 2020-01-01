Anzeige

Tagesmotto 1. Januar 2020

Gesehen bei ©pixabay

Bedenke: Der heutigeTag ist der erste Tag vom Rest Deines Lebens!

Today is the first day
Of the rest of my life
I wake as a child
To see the world begin
On monarch queens
And birthday wonderings
Want to put on faces
Walk in the wet and cold
And look forward to my growing old

To grow old is to change
To change is to be new To be new is to be young again
I barely remember when
My memories are stolen by the moming
Blotted out by the suns hypnotic eye All by the suns hypnotic eye

Today is the first day
Of the rest of my life
I wake as a child
To see the world begin
On monarch queens
And birthday wonderings
Want to put on faces Walk in the wet and cold
And look forward to my growing old

Text und Musik von P & V Garvey Songwriters: PAT GARVEY, VICTORIA GARVEY© PAT GARVEY D/B/A ASHCROFT MUSIC

Hier eine Aufnahme mit John Denver

