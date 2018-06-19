Anzeige

Bürgertreff Gesundheit im 21. Jahrhundert in Isernhagen – BTGI im Juni 2018

Wann? 27.06.2018 18:30 Uhr

Wo? BTGI, Kleiststraße 45, 30916 Isernhagen DE
Isernhagen: BTGI | Am 27. Juni 2018 gibt es unser monatliches Treffen um 18/30 Uhr in Isernhagen. Anmeldungen bitte tel. unter 0511 / 640 9 136.
Thema des Monats: Ernährung als therapeutische Intervention
Film des Monats: Dr. med. Esselstyn –

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=941&v=...

Dr. Esselstyn talks about a ground breaking concept for a plant based diet. This information goes into depth about the down side of the typical American diet. This informatoion could save your life.
Buch des Monats: Dr. Pamela Popper:
Food Over Medicine: The Conversation That Could Save Your Life

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Food-Over-Medicine-Conver...
