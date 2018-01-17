Geburtstag der Kunst am 17.01.2018 / Art’s Birthday Jan. 17; 2018

Alles begann am 17. Januar vor 1.000.000 Jahren. Ein Mann nahm einen trockenen Schwamm und ließ ihn in einen Eimer Wasser fallen. Wer dieser Mann war, ist nicht wichtig. Er ist tot, aber die Kunst lebt. "(Robert Filliou, 1963)
Was machst du an diesem Tag? Feierst Du die "KUNST" mit einer Party? Bitte mach ein Foto mit einer Blume (vielleicht eine rote Rose oder einen Kuchen) und dir selbst (mache ein Selfie / Portrait) am 17. Januar und sende es per eMail an art@okok.de (Susanne Schumacher & Lars Schumacher). Bitte sende uns Deinen Namen, Adresse und wo Du den Tag feierst. Wir warten auf das Foto bis zum letzten Tag im Januar 2018. Alle Bilder werden in einem Dokument (gedruckt und im Internet) veröffentlicht.
Art’s Birthday
It all began on January 17, 1,000,000 years ago. A man took a dry sponge and dropped it into a bucket of water. Who this man was is not important. He is dead, but the art is alive. "(Robert Filliou, 1963)
What are you doing on this day? Are you celebrating the „ART“ with a party? Please take a picture with a flower (maybe a red rose or a cake) and yourself (make a selfie / porträt) on January 17 and sent it with eMail to art@okok.de (Susanne Schumacher & Lars Schumacher). Please include your name, adress and where you celebrate this day. We wait for your picture till the last day of January 2018. All pictures will be published in a documentary (print and online) (ENG)
Compleanno dell'arte
Tutto è iniziato il 17 gennaio, 1.000.000 di anni fa. Un uomo prese una spugna secca e la gettò in un secchio d'acqua. Chi era quest'uomo non è importante. È morto, ma l'arte è viva. "(Robert Filliou, 1963)
Cosa stai facendo in questo giorno? Festeggi "l'ARTE" con una festa? Per favore, fai una foto con un fiore (magari una rosa rossa o una torta) e te stesso (fai un selfie / porträt) il 17 gennaio e spediscilo con eMail. Includete il vostro nome, indirizzo e dove celebrate questo giorno. Aspettiamo la tua foto fino all'ultimo giorno di gennaio 2018. Tutte le immagini saranno pubblicate in un documantary (libro e online) (ITL)
Cumpleaños del arte
Todo comenzó el 17 de enero, hace 1,000,000 de años. Un hombre tomó una esponja seca y la dejó caer en un cubo de agua. Quién es este hombre no es importante. Él está muerto, pero el arte está vivo. "(Robert Filliou, 1963)
¿Qué estás haciendo en este día? ¿Estás celebrando el "ARTE" con una fiesta? Por favor, tome una foto con una flor (tal vez una rosa roja o un pastel) y usted (haga una selfie / porträt) el 17 de enero y envíela por correo electrónico. Incluya su nombre, dirección y el lugar donde celebra este día. Esperamos su foto hasta el último día de enero de 2018. Todas las imágenes serán publicadas en un documento documental (libro y en línea) (ESP)
L'anniversaire de l'art
Tout a commencé le 17 janvier, il y a 1 000 000 d'années. Un homme a pris une éponge sèche et l'a laissée tomber dans un seau d'eau. Qui était cet homme n'est pas important. Il est mort, mais l'art est vivant. "(Robert Filliou, 1963)
Que fais-tu ce jour? Célébrez-vous "l'art " avec une fête? S'il vous plaît prendre une photo avec une fleur (peut-être une rose rouge ou un gâteau) et vous-même (faire un selfie / porträt) le 17 Janvier et l'a envoyé avec eMail. S'il vous plaît inclure votre nom, adresse et où vous célébrez cette journée. Nous attendons votre photo jusqu'au dernier jour de janvier 2018. Toutes les images seront publiées dans un documentaire (livre et en ligne) (FRE)
Aniversário da arte
Tudo começou em 17 de janeiro, 1.000.000 de anos atrás. Um homem pegou uma esponja seca e a deixou cair em um balde de água. Quem é esse homem não é importante. Ele está morto, mas a arte está viva. "(Robert Filliou, 1963)
O que você está fazendo neste dia? Você está comemorando o "arte" com uma festa? Por favor, tire uma foto com uma flor (talvez uma rosa vermelha ou um bolo) e você mesmo (faça um selfie / porträt) em 17 de janeiro e enviou isso com o e-mail. Por favor, inclua seu nome, endereço e onde você comemora este dia. Esperamos sua foto até o último dia de janeiro de 2018. Todas as imagens serão publicadas em um documentário (livro e online) (POR)
День рождения
Все началось 17 января 1 000 000 лет назад. Человек взял сухую губку и бросил ее в ведро с водой. Кто этот человек был неважен. Он мертв, но искусство живое. »(Robert Filliou, 1963)
Что вы делаете в этот день? Вы празднуете «АРТ» с партией? Пожалуйста, сделайте снимок с цветком (может быть, красной розой или пирожным) и себя (сделайте самоубийство / портретом) 17 января и отправьте его с помощью электронной почты. Пожалуйста, укажите ваше имя, адрес и где вы празднуете этот день. Мы ждем вашу картину до последнего января 2018 года. Все фотографии будут опубликованы в документах (в режиме онлайн и онлайн)
please feel free to share this idea and send your 300 dpi Porträt for the 1,000,055 art’s birthday in a eMail to art@okok.de
a fluxus project by susanne schumacher & lars schumacher 2018
contact to this fluxus and non profit project is "Medienhaus für Kunst und Kultur e.V. Burgdorf / Mittelstrasse 37 / D-31303 Burgdorf / Germany - Deutschland"
contact: susanne schumacher / marktstraße 63 / D-31303 burgdorf / germany – deutschland email: susanneschumacher@okok.de
contact: lars schumacher / mittelstraße 37 / D-31303 burgdorf / germany – deutschland email: larsschumacher@okok.de