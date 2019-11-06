VOLBEAT veröffentlichen das neue Video zu “Die To Live" (feat. Neil Fallon)-ZUR ZEIT AUF DEUTSCHLANDTOURNEE

"A couple of months ago I flew up to Boston to meet up with Volbeat to film the video for their new single, Die to Live. It was a breeze to make, maybe four hours. It’s a catchy straight-ahead rocker of a song and I am flattered to have been asked to participate."
Und auch Michael Poulsen, der Frontmann von Volbeat schwärmt von der Kollaboration für „Die To Live“:
“We were thrilled to be able to get Neil, Raynier and Doug together with us in the same room to shoot this video, and we’re really proud of how it came out. We hope you have as much fun watching it as we did making it!”
Donnerstag, 07. November 2019 | Frankfurt, Festhalle
Freitag, 08. November 2019 | München, Olympiahalle
Sonntag, 10. November 2019 | Leipzig, Arena
Montag, 11. November 2019 | Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
Dienstag, 12. November 2019 | Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
Donnerstag, 14. November 2019 | Köln, Lanxess Arena
Freitag, 15. November 2019 | Köln, Lanxess Arena