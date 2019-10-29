Anzeige

VARIOUS ARTISTS ’’KONTOR TOP OF THE CLUBS – ELECTRIC 90s’’

(Foto: Agentur)
Der Sound der 90er in einem fetten Mix-Paket, das Pflicht für jeden Fan elektronischer Musik ist! Die 1990er waren das Jahrzehnt der elektronischen Musik. Ausgehend vom Ende der 1980er Jahre entwickelte sich die elektronische Tanzmusik in seinen verschiedenen Spielarten in den 90er Jahren zum absoluten Massenphänomen, das in Veranstaltungen wie der Berliner Loveparade gipfelte. Folgerichtig setzt Kontor Records nach der „Electric 80s“ seine musikalische Zeitreise fort und präsentiert mit der „Electric 90s“ die besten und „elektrisierensten“ Club Hymnen der 90er Jahre in the Mix!



Tracklist :

Disc 1:
01. David Morales pres. The Face - Needin’ U
02. Crystal Waters - Gypsy Woman (La Da Dee La Da Da)
03. Robin S - Show Me Love (Stone’s Edit)
04. The Original - I Luv U Baby (Dancing Divaz Club Mix)
05. Nightcrawlers - Push The Feeling On (Mk Dub Revisited Edit)
06. CeCe Peniston - Finally
07. FPI Project - Rich In Paradise (Going Back To My Roots)
08. Armand Van Helden feat. Duane Harden - You Don’t Know Me
09. Run DMC vs. Jason Nevins - It's Like That (Drop The Break Edit)
10. Hysteric Ego - Want Love
11. Baby D - Let Me Be Your Fantasy
12. Nalin & Kane - Beachball
13. Olive - You’re Not Alone
14. Nomad - (I Wanna Give You) Devotion
15. Livin’ Joy - Dreamer
16. Phats & Small - Turn Around (Hey What's Wrong With You)
17. Mighty Dub Katz - Magic Carpet Ride (Son Of Wilmot Version)
18. The Good Men - Give It Up (Batucada Refrescante)
19. Tori Amos - Professional Widow (Armand van Helden's Star Trunk Mix)
20. Jaydee - Plastic Dreams

Disc 2:
01. Fragma - Toca Me
02. Three ’N One - Reflect
03. B.B.E. - Seven Days and One Week
04. Energy 52 - Café Del Mar (Three ’n One Edit)
05. Robert Miles - Children (Dream Edit)
06. Chicane feat. Moya Brennan - Saltwater
07. Niels van Gogh - Pulverturm (DJ Tomcraft Remix)
08. Paul van Dyk - For An Angel (PvD Angel In Heaven Edit)
09. Delerium feat. Sarah McLachlan - Silence (Fade’s Sanctuary Mix)
10. Celvin Rotane - I Believe
11. Blank & Jones - Cream
12. Jens - Loops & Tings (Fruit Loops Remix)
13. Liquid - Sweet Harmony
14. ATB - 9 PM (Till I Come) (9 PM Mix)
15. Schiller - Das Glockenspiel
16. Marmion - Schöneberg
17. Klubbheads - Klubbhopping
18. Capricorn - 20 Hz
19. Atlantic Ocean - Waterfall
20. Sonique - It Feels So Good










Disc 3:
01. Deee-Lite - Groove Is In The Heart
02. Fatboy Slim - Praise You
03. Azzido Da Bass - Dooms Night (Timo Maas Remix)
04. Adamski feat. Seal - Killer
05. Opus III - It’s A Fine Day
06. The Prodigy - No Good (Start The Dance)
07. Members Of Mayday - Sonic Empire
08. Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400 (DJ Gius Cut)
09. Faithless - Insomnia (Monster Edit)
10. C+C Music Factory feat. Freedom Williams - Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)
11. SNAP! - Rhythm Is A Dancer
12. Felix - Don’t You Want Me (Hooj Mix Edit)
13. The Chemical Brothers - Hey Boy Hey Girl
14. N-Joi - Anthem
15. Technotronic feat. Felly - Pump Up The Jam
16. U.S.U.R.A. - Open Your Mind
17. Golden Girls - Kinetic (Orbital Mix)
18. 808 State - Pacific 707
19. Age Of Love - The Age Of Love (Jam & Spoon Watch Out For Stella Mix)
20. Wink - Higher State Of Consciousness (Tweekin Acid Funk Mix)
