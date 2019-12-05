Various Artists "Kontor sunset chill 2020 – winter edition" 60 Tracks | 4 STUNDEN feinster Deep House & Chill Sound In THE Mix 3 CD & DOWNLOAD: OUT 10.01.2020!

Tracklist:
CD1:
01. Lane 8 & Tinlicker - Anthracite
02. Sound Quelle - Deep Chicken
03. Yotto - Odd One Out
04. Joris Voorn - Antigone
05. Lis Sarroca - Blue Desert (Kevin Yost Remix)
06. Frost - Undercurrents
07. Rony Seikaly - Frontin’ (Sabb Remix)
08. Edu Imbernon & Los Suruba - Mehari
09. Sebjak - Rain
10. Ruben Mandolini - Unica
11. Cri - Initial
12. Eelke Kleijn feat. Ost - Lost Souls (Nora En Pure Remix)
13. EDX - Neptune
14. Karol XVII & MB Valence feat. Lazarusman - Whispers (Gorge Remix)
15. Nora En Pure - Dry Sobbing
16. Markus Gardeweg - Camps Bay
17. Crvvcks - Palms
18. Kidnap - Ashes
19. DJ Qness - Trip To Ibiza
20. Maceo Plex - When the Lights Are Out
CD2:
01. Super Flu - Acumulee
02. VovaWave - When The Spell Is Broken
03. andhim - Last Song
04. Nico Morano feat. Jinadu - Solaris (Sabb Radiant Mix)
05. Kevin Yost - Let It Be
06. Sébastien Léger - Lanarka
07. Kintar - Paradisou
08. Jerro - Lake Nivu
09. Sans Souci - Oxnard
10. Tim Green - Her Future Ghost
11. Bonobo - Linked
12. Session Victim feat. Nebraska - Dawn
13. Kollektiv Turmstrasse - Ribbon Reef
14. David Guetta & Martin Solveig - Thing For You (Agoria Drift Remix)
15. Bruce Loko feat. Sebee - Dimension
16. SHEE - Am I Just Living
17. Juan Sapia - From Sunset To Sunrise
18. N’to - The Morning After
19. Nuage - Faint
20. Joe Smooth - Promised Land (Gerd Janson Remix)
CD3:
01. Sebjak & Fahlberg - Chaka
02. Robag Wruhme - Nata Alma (Club Smash Hit Version)
03. Ben Böhmer & Fritz Kalkbrenner - Rye
04. Monolink - Take Me Home (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
05. Julius Steinhoff - To Your Care
06. Rodriguez Jr. & Marc Romboy - L’aspiration
07. Xinobi - Far Away Place (Rampa Remix)
08. Hosini - Kyla
09. J Gabriel - You Know (Vincenzo Remix)
10. Tim Engelhardt - Rhy
11. Ben Böhmer, Nils Hoffmann & Malou - Breathing
12. Budakid - The End
13. Maya Jane Coles - Something In The Air (Bonobo Remix)
14. David Scott - Aurora
15. Sam Shure - Louna
16. Jan Blomqvist feat. Kid Simius - The Six Degrees Theory
17. Elderbrook & Rudimental - Something About You (Chill Mix)
18. Agoria Feat. Blasé - You’re Not Alone
19. Kev Sheridan - Alone in Berlin
20. Boerd - Look