Various Artists "Kontor sunset chill 2020 – winter edition" 60 Tracks | 4 STUNDEN feinster Deep House & Chill Sound In THE Mix 3 CD & DOWNLOAD: OUT 10.01.2020!

(Foto: Agentur)
Die ’’Kontor Sunset Chill’’-Reihe ist seit Jahren die beliebteste und erfolgreichste Serie in ihrem Segment und verfügt über eine feste Fangemeinde! Ein vierstündiger Cocktail aus 60 Deep House & Chillout Perlen lässt den Alltagsstress vergessen und auch im Winter entspanntes Urlaubsfeeling auf dem heimischen Sofa aufkommen. Insgesamt eine Mischung, die für jeden Geschmack etwas bereithält. Nicht nur für eingefleischte Fans, sondern auch für ’’Neuentdecker’’!

Tracklist:

CD1:
01. Lane 8 & Tinlicker - Anthracite
02. Sound Quelle - Deep Chicken
03. Yotto - Odd One Out
04. Joris Voorn - Antigone
05. Lis Sarroca - Blue Desert (Kevin Yost Remix)
06. Frost - Undercurrents
07. Rony Seikaly - Frontin’ (Sabb Remix)
08. Edu Imbernon & Los Suruba - Mehari
09. Sebjak - Rain
10. Ruben Mandolini - Unica
11. Cri - Initial
12. Eelke Kleijn feat. Ost - Lost Souls (Nora En Pure Remix)
13. EDX - Neptune
14. Karol XVII & MB Valence feat. Lazarusman - Whispers (Gorge Remix) 
15. Nora En Pure - Dry Sobbing
16. Markus Gardeweg - Camps Bay
17. Crvvcks - Palms
18. Kidnap - Ashes
19. DJ Qness - Trip To Ibiza
20. Maceo Plex - When the Lights Are Out

CD2:
01. Super Flu - Acumulee
02. VovaWave - When The Spell Is Broken
03. andhim - Last Song
04. Nico Morano feat. Jinadu - Solaris (Sabb Radiant Mix)
05. Kevin Yost - Let It Be
06. Sébastien Léger - Lanarka
07. Kintar - Paradisou
08. Jerro - Lake Nivu
09. Sans Souci - Oxnard
10. Tim Green - Her Future Ghost
11. Bonobo - Linked
12. Session Victim feat. Nebraska - Dawn
13. Kollektiv Turmstrasse - Ribbon Reef
14. David Guetta & Martin Solveig - Thing For You (Agoria Drift Remix)
15. Bruce Loko feat. Sebee - Dimension
16. SHEE - Am I Just Living
17. Juan Sapia - From Sunset To Sunrise
18. N’to - The Morning After
19. Nuage - Faint
20. Joe Smooth - Promised Land (Gerd Janson Remix)



CD3:
01. Sebjak & Fahlberg - Chaka
02. Robag Wruhme - Nata Alma (Club Smash Hit Version)
03. Ben Böhmer & Fritz Kalkbrenner - Rye
04. Monolink - Take Me Home (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
05. Julius Steinhoff - To Your Care
06. Rodriguez Jr. & Marc Romboy - L’aspiration
07. Xinobi - Far Away Place (Rampa Remix)
08. Hosini - Kyla
09. J Gabriel - You Know (Vincenzo Remix)
10. Tim Engelhardt - Rhy
11. Ben Böhmer, Nils Hoffmann & Malou - Breathing
12. Budakid - The End
13. Maya Jane Coles - Something In The Air (Bonobo Remix)
14. David Scott - Aurora
15. Sam Shure - Louna
16. Jan Blomqvist feat. Kid Simius - The Six Degrees Theory
17. Elderbrook & Rudimental - Something About You (Chill Mix)
18. Agoria Feat. Blasé - You’re Not Alone
19. Kev Sheridan - Alone in Berlin
20. Boerd - Look
