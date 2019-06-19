VARIOUS ARTISTS – COCO BEACH IBIZA VOL. 8 MIXED & COMPILED BY DANIELLE DIAZ

Tracklist:
CD1: Life Is Better At The Beach
01. Sans Souci - Seaside
02. Hanne Mjøen - Sounds Good To Me
03. Lycoriscoris - Blue (Grandbrothers Remix)
04. Clément Leroux feat. Emma Hoet - U Got My Heart
05. Eli & Fur - Honest
06. Nathan Behrens - Don’t Stop Me Now
07. Soul To Speak - The Same
08. Satin Jackets - Out Of My Head
09. Nick Talos feat. David Spekter - Straight To The Heart
10. Ambient Solle - Morning In Waiting
11. Tale Of Us - Notte senza fine (Kiasmos Remix)
12. Nora En Pure - Polynesia
13. Juke Ross - Colour Me (Möwe Remix)
14. Broken Back & Klingande - Wonders (Monte Fino Chill Mix)
15. Blank & Jones - Grown Minds
16. Lost Frequencies feat. James Blunt - Melody (Klangkarussell Remix)
17. Alex Schulz - We Could Be Anything
18. Mr. Probz - Space For Two
CD2: Life Is Better At The Beach
01. Nora En Pure - Harvesting
02. Alex Schulz feat. Loé - Easy
03. Nicolas Haelg feat. Marie Beeckman - Gravity
04. Jan Blomqvist - The Space In Between
05. Lee & Sun - Eventually
06. MARC feat. Juliette Claire - Love You Til’ It’s Over
07. Deepend - Only Love
08. Hagen Feetly - U Got Me
09. Cult Solo - Human Connection
10. Pascal Junior - In My Dreams
11. Alle Farben & YOUNOTUS & Kelvin Jones - Only Thing We Know
12. Lost Frequencies feat. The NGHBRS - Like I Love You
13. Kye Sones - Dance With You
14. Selace - So Hooked On Your Lovin’ (Mousse T.’s Disco Shizzle)
15. Tom Novy & Milkwish - Dream Catcher
16. Sons of Maria - Resemblance
17. Clint Jun feat. Algren - Her Body (Danielle Diaz Remix)
18. Kris Kross Amsterdam & The Boy Next Door feat. Conor Maynard - Whenever
CD3: Coco Beach Party
01. Martin Jensen - All I Wanna Do
02. Mike Mago - Give Me Your Love
03. Claptone feat. Nathan Nicholson - Under The Moon
04. Charming Horses - King of My Castle
05. DØFF - Need 2 Know
06. David Penn - Nobody
07. Jack Back - (It Happens) Sometimes
08. EDX - We Can’t Give Up
09. Jugende - Nothing Left (DayFox Remix)
10. Juloboy - Don’t Look Back (Ben Delay Remix)
11. Danny Avila - End Of The Night (White Chocolate Remix)
12. Thomas Gold feat. Graham Candy - Real Love
13. Brockman x Basti M - Come With Me
14. Wankelmut & Anna Leyne - Show You
15. Sneaky Sound System - Can’t Help The Way That I Feel (David Penn Remix)
16. Vescu feat. Riiver - Surprise Me
17. Robin Schulz feat. Erika Sirola - Speechless
18. Bolier feat. NBLM - Follow Me (Redondo & Gil Glaze Remix)
For this compilation: (P)&(C)2019 Kontor Records GmbH