VARIOUS ARTISTS – COCO BEACH IBIZA VOL. 8 MIXED & COMPILED BY DANIELLE DIAZ

Der COCO BEACH Ibiza, gelegen am schönsten Strandabschnitt der Playa d’en Bossa, gehört, mit seiner gelungenen Mischung aus exquisitem Restaurant und exklusivem Strand Club, zu den absoluten Hot Spots der beliebten Baleareninsel. Auch in seiner 15. Saison laden fantastische Speisen, coole Drinks, tolle Events und entspannte Musik zum Verweilen im Coco Beach direkt am Meer ein. Den passenden musikalischen Soundtrack für relaxte Tage und laue Sommernächten, nicht nur auf Ibiza, liefert die nunmehr achte Ausgabe der COCO BEACH IBIZA Compilation Reihe. Dabei entstand die Volume 8 wieder in Zusammenarbeit mit DJ Danielle Diaz & Kontor Records und ist als 3 CD-Set im edlen Digipack sowie als Download erhältlich.



Tracklist:

CD1: Life Is Better At The Beach
01. Sans Souci - Seaside
02. Hanne Mjøen - Sounds Good To Me
03. Lycoriscoris - Blue (Grandbrothers Remix)
04. Clément Leroux feat. Emma Hoet - U Got My Heart
05. Eli & Fur - Honest
06. Nathan Behrens - Don’t Stop Me Now
07. Soul To Speak - The Same
08. Satin Jackets - Out Of My Head
09. Nick Talos feat. David Spekter - Straight To The Heart
10. Ambient Solle - Morning In Waiting
11. Tale Of Us - Notte senza fine (Kiasmos Remix)
12. Nora En Pure - Polynesia
13. Juke Ross - Colour Me (Möwe Remix)
14. Broken Back & Klingande - Wonders (Monte Fino Chill Mix)
15. Blank & Jones - Grown Minds
16. Lost Frequencies feat. James Blunt - Melody (Klangkarussell Remix)
17. Alex Schulz - We Could Be Anything
18. Mr. Probz - Space For Two



CD2: Life Is Better At The Beach
01. Nora En Pure - Harvesting
02. Alex Schulz feat. Loé - Easy
03. Nicolas Haelg feat. Marie Beeckman - Gravity
04. Jan Blomqvist - The Space In Between
05. Lee & Sun - Eventually
06. MARC feat. Juliette Claire - Love You Til’ It’s Over
07. Deepend - Only Love
08. Hagen Feetly - U Got Me
09. Cult Solo - Human Connection
10. Pascal Junior - In My Dreams
11. Alle Farben & YOUNOTUS & Kelvin Jones - Only Thing We Know
12. Lost Frequencies feat. The NGHBRS - Like I Love You
13. Kye Sones - Dance With You
14. Selace - So Hooked On Your Lovin’ (Mousse T.’s Disco Shizzle)
15. Tom Novy & Milkwish - Dream Catcher
16. Sons of Maria - Resemblance
17. Clint Jun feat. Algren - Her Body (Danielle Diaz Remix)
18. Kris Kross Amsterdam & The Boy Next Door feat. Conor Maynard - Whenever















CD3: Coco Beach Party
01. Martin Jensen - All I Wanna Do
02. Mike Mago - Give Me Your Love
03. Claptone feat. Nathan Nicholson - Under The Moon
04. Charming Horses - King of My Castle
05. DØFF - Need 2 Know
06. David Penn - Nobody
07. Jack Back - (It Happens) Sometimes
08. EDX - We Can’t Give Up
09. Jugende - Nothing Left (DayFox Remix)
10. Juloboy - Don’t Look Back (Ben Delay Remix)
11. Danny Avila - End Of The Night (White Chocolate Remix)
12. Thomas Gold feat. Graham Candy - Real Love
13. Brockman x Basti M - Come With Me
14. Wankelmut & Anna Leyne - Show You
15. Sneaky Sound System - Can’t Help The Way That I Feel (David Penn Remix)
16. Vescu feat. Riiver - Surprise Me
17. Robin Schulz feat. Erika Sirola - Speechless
18. Bolier feat. NBLM - Follow Me (Redondo & Gil Glaze Remix)

For this compilation: (P)&(C)2019 Kontor Records GmbH
