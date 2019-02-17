SUZI QUATRO Neues Album No Control am 29. März 2019 -Erste Single und Video ‘No Soul/No Control’ ab heute-Tournee ab April

Suzi Quatro sagt über die erste Single: "So, here is my first single, NO SOUL/NO CONTROL, from my new album NO CONTROL. You may get the idea the word 'control' is very important . It is. I am in control. The song is organic, the sessions were organic, the album is organic, the video is organic. Everything just happened naturally. Kudo's to my son Richard. Real music, made by a real artist who has been around the block and back again. 55 years after all!! I am so proud of this project, I have come back 'home where I belong'."
Das neue Album "No Control" erscheint über SPV/Steamhammer am 29. März 2019 als CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold, Download und Stream: https://SuziQuatro.lnk.to/NoControl
SUZI QUATRO live 2019
24.04. Berlin - Friedrichstadt Palast
30.04. Schopfheim - Stadthalle
06.05. Hamburg - Laeiszhalle
11.05. Bremen - Metropol Theater
12.05. Neuruppin - Kultur-Kirche
14.05. Rostock - Stadthalle
15.05. Hannover - Theater am Aegi
29.05. München - Circus Krone
30.05. Frankfurt - Alte Oper
27.07. CH-Fahrwangen - Open Air
30.08. Plauen - Parktheater
31.08. Thale - Bergtheater
01.09. Kranichfeld - Freilichtbühne Niederburg
22.09. Leipzig - Gewandhaus
28.09. Dortmund - Westfallenhalle 3A
01.10. Reutlingen - Stadthalle
02.10. Kassel - Stadthalle
04.10. Wuppertal - Stadthalle
05.10. Osnabrück - Osnabrückhalle
07.12. Heilbronn - Harmonie
13.12. Dresden - Kulturpalast
14.12. Jena - Sparkassen Arena
15.12. Nürnberg - Löwensaal
SUZI QUATRO live 2020
26.02. AT-Wien - Stadthalle F
Danke für die Vorstellung Thomas !