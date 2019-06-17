Sheryl Crow neue Single + Video "Still The Good Old Days ft. Joe Walsh"

An der Tracklist erkennt man schon, es handelt sich um ein Duett-Album:
1. Prove You Wrong (featuring Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris)
2. Live Wire (featuring Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples)
3. 3. Tell Me When It’s Over (featuring Chris Stapleton)
4. Story Of Everything (featuring Chuck D, Andra Day, and Gary Clark Jr.)
5. Beware Of Darkness (featuring Eric Clapton, Sting, and Brandi Carlile)
6. Redemption Day (featuring Johnny Cash)
7. Cross Creek Road (featuring Lukas Nelson)
8. Everything Is Broken (featuring Jason Isbell)
9. The Worst (featuring Keith Richards)
10. Lonely Alone (featuring Willie Nelson)
11. Border Lord (featuring Kris Kristofferson)
12. Still The Good Old Days (featuring Joe Walsh)
13. Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You (featuring St. Vincent)
14. Don’t (featuring Lucius)
15. Nobody’s Perfect (featuring Emmylou Harris)
16. Flying Blind (featuring James Taylor)
17. For The Sake Of Love (featuring Vince Gill)