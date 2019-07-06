Anzeige

Parookaville 2019 (One Unique City) Die Offizielle Festival-Compilation VÖ: 05.07.2019

(Foto: Agentur)
Parookaville ist kein normales Electronic Music Festival. Es ist eine Stadt, die einmal im Jahr zum Leben erweckt wird, in Gedenken an ihren Gründervater und Bürgermeister Bill Parooka. Das Festival zählt mittlerweile zu den größten Europas..

In diesem Jahr erscheint die offizielle Compilation erstmalig als 4CD-Set und das Mixing übernehmen Alle Farben, die Parookaville Residents FRDY & Lost Identity sowie Da Hool mit einem Classic-Set.


Minimix: https://youtu.be/-wbT9-rZQko

Buylink: https://ktr.lnk.to/Parookaville19



Tracklist:

Disc 1: Mixed by Alle Farben
01. Alle Farben feat. Jordan Powers - Different for Us
02. Khalid - Talk (Alle Farben Remix)
03. Meduza Featuring Goodboys - Piece Of Your Heart            
04. Lost Frequencies feat. Flynn - Recognise (Mordkey Remix)                     
05. Alle Farben & James Blunt - Walk Away
06. EDX & Amba Shepherd - Off The Grid (Extended Mix)
07. Estelle feat. Kanye West - American Boy (Lost Frequencies Extended Remix)
08. Nora En Pure feat. Ashibah - We Found Love (Extended Mix)
09. Eelke Kleijn - Mojo's Tale (Animal Trainer Extended Remix)
10. Calvin Harris - I'm Not Alone (CamelPhat Extended Remix)
11. Axwell - Nobody Else (Extended Mix)
12. Don Diablo and CID - Fever
13. MOGUAI & Luciana - Faith
14. Mr. Belt & Wezol, Jack wins - One Thing
15. NOTD, Felix Jaehn, Captain Cuts Featuring Georgia Ku - So Close (Michael Calfan Remix)
16. Gavin James - Always (Alle Farben Remix)
17. Kygo & Valerie Broussard - Think About You (Galantis Remix)
18. Cheat Codes - Be The One (with Kaskade)
19. Zonderling - Imaginary
20. MOTSA - Rolling Back feat. Madeline Kenney
21. Agoria Featuring STS - Call Of The Wild
Disc 2: Mixed by FRDY & Lost Identity
01. Martin Garrix feat. Bonn - No Sleep
02. Hardwell & Mike Williams - I’m Not Sorry
03. Robin Schulz - Speechless (feat. Erika Sirola) [MOTi Remix]
04. Chico Rose & Afrojack - The Bass
05. Above & Beyond vs Armin van Buuren - Show Me Love
06. ATB & Markus Schulz - Heartbeat (Festival Mix)
07. MATTN, Klaas & Roland Clark - Children
08. Jax Jones & Martin Solveig Present Europa - All Day And Night
09. FISHER - Losing It       
10. The Prince Karma - Later Bitches (Benny Benassi vs. MazZz & Constantin Remix)
11. Jerome - Light
12. VIZE feat. Laniia - Stars
13. Keanu Silva - Fine Day
14. Nervo feat. Ryann - Emotional (Kristianex Remix)
15. Vitize & FRDY - Raise
16. Madison Mars x Lucas & Steve - Lunar
17. Fedde Le Grand - Like We Do
18. Loud Luxury x anders - Love No More (BROHUG Remix)                                     
19. Brooks Featuring Zoë Moss - Limbo (Joe Stone Remix)
20. Purple Disco Machine - Body Funk (Dom Dolla Remix)
21. Phil Fuldner - Take Me





Disc 3: Mixed by FRDY & Lost Identity
01. Armin van Buuren - Turn It Up
02. W&W x Blasterjaxx - Let The Music Take Control
03. Tiësto & Mesto - Can't Get Enough
04. Nicky Romero & David Guetta - Ring The Alarm
05. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike x Armin van Buuren x W&W - Repeat After Me
06. Maurice West - The Kick
07. Wolfpack & Tony Junior - Unleash The Beast
08. Jewelz & Sparks - Bring It Up (Afrojack x Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Extended Edit)
09. Neelix - Cherokee (Omiki Remix)
10. Timmy Trumpet - Oracle (TNT Remix)
11. Le Shuuk & Dr. Rude feat. Jesse Lyons - Rise
12. Brennan Heart & Galactixx - Partyfreak
13. Wildstylez & D-Block & S-te-Fan - Wolves Cry
14. Ran-D - Zombie 
15. Coone, Da Tweekaz & Hard Driver - The Elite
16. Showtek Featuring Leon Sherman - Listen To Your Momma (Wildstylez Remix)
17. Lost Identity - Burn The World
18. Headhunterz - Oxygen
19. Luca Testa & Boostedkids feat. Norah B - By Your Side
20. Teknoclash & Lost Identity - Never Asking
21. Yellow Claw & Radical Redemption - 20.000 Volts
Disc 4: Mixed by Da Hool
01. Faithless - God is a DJ
02. Quench - Dreams
03. Da Hool - Meet Her At The Loveparade
04. Storm - Storm
05. BBE - Seven Days And One Week
06. Kay Cee - Escape
07. Darude - Sandstorm
08. Tiesto - Traffic
09. Da Hool - Wankers On Duty
10. Push - Universal Nation
11. Paul van Dyk - For An Angel
12. Cosmic Gate - Exploration Space
13. Kai Tracid - Trance & Acid
14. Mauro Picotto - Komodo
15. Binary Finary - 2000
16. Sunbeam - Outside World
17. DJ Shog - Another World
18. Junkfood Junkies - The Journey
19. Emmanuel Top - Acid Phase
20. Derb - Derb
21. Mellow Trax - Phuture Vibes
0
Schon dabei? Hier anmelden!
Schreiben Sie einen Kommentar zum Beitrag:
Spam und Eigenwerbung sind nicht gestattet.
Mehr dazu in unserem Verhaltenskodex.