Parookaville 2019 (One Unique City) Die Offizielle Festival-Compilation VÖ: 05.07.2019

In diesem Jahr erscheint die offizielle Compilation erstmalig als 4CD-Set und das Mixing übernehmen Alle Farben, die Parookaville Residents FRDY & Lost Identity sowie Da Hool mit einem Classic-Set.
Minimix: https://youtu.be/-wbT9-rZQko
Buylink: https://ktr.lnk.to/Parookaville19
Tracklist:
Disc 1: Mixed by Alle Farben
01. Alle Farben feat. Jordan Powers - Different for Us
02. Khalid - Talk (Alle Farben Remix)
03. Meduza Featuring Goodboys - Piece Of Your Heart
04. Lost Frequencies feat. Flynn - Recognise (Mordkey Remix)
05. Alle Farben & James Blunt - Walk Away
06. EDX & Amba Shepherd - Off The Grid (Extended Mix)
07. Estelle feat. Kanye West - American Boy (Lost Frequencies Extended Remix)
08. Nora En Pure feat. Ashibah - We Found Love (Extended Mix)
09. Eelke Kleijn - Mojo's Tale (Animal Trainer Extended Remix)
10. Calvin Harris - I'm Not Alone (CamelPhat Extended Remix)
11. Axwell - Nobody Else (Extended Mix)
12. Don Diablo and CID - Fever
13. MOGUAI & Luciana - Faith
14. Mr. Belt & Wezol, Jack wins - One Thing
15. NOTD, Felix Jaehn, Captain Cuts Featuring Georgia Ku - So Close (Michael Calfan Remix)
16. Gavin James - Always (Alle Farben Remix)
17. Kygo & Valerie Broussard - Think About You (Galantis Remix)
18. Cheat Codes - Be The One (with Kaskade)
19. Zonderling - Imaginary
20. MOTSA - Rolling Back feat. Madeline Kenney
21. Agoria Featuring STS - Call Of The Wild
Disc 2: Mixed by FRDY & Lost Identity
01. Martin Garrix feat. Bonn - No Sleep
02. Hardwell & Mike Williams - I’m Not Sorry
03. Robin Schulz - Speechless (feat. Erika Sirola) [MOTi Remix]
04. Chico Rose & Afrojack - The Bass
05. Above & Beyond vs Armin van Buuren - Show Me Love
06. ATB & Markus Schulz - Heartbeat (Festival Mix)
07. MATTN, Klaas & Roland Clark - Children
08. Jax Jones & Martin Solveig Present Europa - All Day And Night
09. FISHER - Losing It
10. The Prince Karma - Later Bitches (Benny Benassi vs. MazZz & Constantin Remix)
11. Jerome - Light
12. VIZE feat. Laniia - Stars
13. Keanu Silva - Fine Day
14. Nervo feat. Ryann - Emotional (Kristianex Remix)
15. Vitize & FRDY - Raise
16. Madison Mars x Lucas & Steve - Lunar
17. Fedde Le Grand - Like We Do
18. Loud Luxury x anders - Love No More (BROHUG Remix)
19. Brooks Featuring Zoë Moss - Limbo (Joe Stone Remix)
20. Purple Disco Machine - Body Funk (Dom Dolla Remix)
21. Phil Fuldner - Take Me
Disc 3: Mixed by FRDY & Lost Identity
01. Armin van Buuren - Turn It Up
02. W&W x Blasterjaxx - Let The Music Take Control
03. Tiësto & Mesto - Can't Get Enough
04. Nicky Romero & David Guetta - Ring The Alarm
05. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike x Armin van Buuren x W&W - Repeat After Me
06. Maurice West - The Kick
07. Wolfpack & Tony Junior - Unleash The Beast
08. Jewelz & Sparks - Bring It Up (Afrojack x Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Extended Edit)
09. Neelix - Cherokee (Omiki Remix)
10. Timmy Trumpet - Oracle (TNT Remix)
11. Le Shuuk & Dr. Rude feat. Jesse Lyons - Rise
12. Brennan Heart & Galactixx - Partyfreak
13. Wildstylez & D-Block & S-te-Fan - Wolves Cry
14. Ran-D - Zombie
15. Coone, Da Tweekaz & Hard Driver - The Elite
16. Showtek Featuring Leon Sherman - Listen To Your Momma (Wildstylez Remix)
17. Lost Identity - Burn The World
18. Headhunterz - Oxygen
19. Luca Testa & Boostedkids feat. Norah B - By Your Side
20. Teknoclash & Lost Identity - Never Asking
21. Yellow Claw & Radical Redemption - 20.000 Volts
Disc 4: Mixed by Da Hool
01. Faithless - God is a DJ
02. Quench - Dreams
03. Da Hool - Meet Her At The Loveparade
04. Storm - Storm
05. BBE - Seven Days And One Week
06. Kay Cee - Escape
07. Darude - Sandstorm
08. Tiesto - Traffic
09. Da Hool - Wankers On Duty
10. Push - Universal Nation
11. Paul van Dyk - For An Angel
12. Cosmic Gate - Exploration Space
13. Kai Tracid - Trance & Acid
14. Mauro Picotto - Komodo
15. Binary Finary - 2000
16. Sunbeam - Outside World
17. DJ Shog - Another World
18. Junkfood Junkies - The Journey
19. Emmanuel Top - Acid Phase
20. Derb - Derb
21. Mellow Trax - Phuture Vibes