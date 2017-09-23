Milk&Sugar- Neue Platte im Handel

House Nation Ibiza 2017 enthält neben Produktionen von Lexer, Nora En Pure, Tube & Berger oder Purple Disco Machine, außerdem einen brandneuen Siege Remix der aktuellen Milk & Sugar Hit-Single „Summertime“.
Milk & Sugar blicken auf eine erfolgreiche Karriere zurück, während der sie vielfach die Welt umrundet haben und zahlreiche Club- und Charthits landeten. Das Jahr 2017 steht nun unter einem ganz besonderen Stern, denn die beiden feiern ihr 20-jähriges Bestehen als Deejays und Produzenten.
House Nation Ibiza 2017 erscheint am 22. September als Doppel-CD und Download- Version!
CD1 // House Nation
1. The Shapeshifters - Lola’s Theme Recut (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
2. KORT feat. Jessica Symonds - For You (J Paul Getto Remix)
3. Freiboitar - Love To Laugh (Superlover Remix)
4. Ron Carroll - Lucky Star (Martijn Ten Velden Remix)
5. Fort Arkansas - Eivissa (Original Club Mix)
6. David Penn - Yeah Yeah (Original Mix)
7. Full Intention - It’s Set To Groove (Downtown Mix)
8. Rosario Galati & Yves Murasca - From The Stars (Sllash & Doppe Remix)
9. Milk & Sugar - Summertime (Siege Remix)
10. Nora En Pure - Waves (Original Club Mix)
11. Bastille - Blame (Claptone Extended Mix)
12. Dennis Cruz - We Make The Music (Original Mix)
13. Andrey Exx & Nytron - Shine On Me (The Deepshakerz Club Mix)
14. Torneo, Simion - Dance (Original Mix)
15. Disco Dice - Starlight (Alaia & Gallo Remix)
CD2 // Love Nation
1. Marbert Rocel - With Your Love (MAMA Remix)
2. Piemont feat. Lioba - Refuse (Original Mix)
3. Matthew1626 - Don't Give Up (Original Mix)
4. Lexer feat. Audrey Janssens - Hold Me Down (Girl) (Original Mix)
5. Karen Overton - Your Loving Arms (Martin Roth Extended NuStyle Remix)
6. Giangi Cappai feat. Nia Martin - Black Queen (Yves Murasca & Rosario Galati Remix)
7. David Caballero feat. Nia Martin - Back From The Stars (Original Mix)
8. Made By Pete & Hilton Caswell feat. Jem Cooke - Remember (Original Mix)
9. Betoko - Togetherness (Original Mix)
10. Ucha - Gaan Veg (Original Mix)
11. Frankey & Sandrino - Wega (Original Mix)
12. Tube & Berger feat. Kingdom - Burning Road (Original Mix)
13. Matthias Tanzmann - Coffee Clouds (andhim Remix)
14. Trecut - Acrobata (Original Mix)