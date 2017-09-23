Anzeige

Milk&Sugar- Neue Platte im Handel

Milk & Sugar melden sich zurück mit der dritten Edition ihrer beliebten “House Nation Ibiza” Compilation-Reihe, die pünktlich zu den diesjährigen Closing Parties erscheint. Nach dem großen Erfolg der letzten Mix-Kopplungen mit mehreren #1 Platzierungen in den deutschen iTunes Electronica Album Charts, präsentieren die beiden Deejays darauf eine für sie typische Mischung aus fetten House Beats und deepen Tracks aus ihren Sets rund um den Globus.

House Nation Ibiza 2017 enthält neben Produktionen von Lexer, Nora En Pure, Tube & Berger oder Purple Disco Machine, außerdem einen brandneuen Siege Remix der aktuellen Milk & Sugar Hit-Single „Summertime“.

Milk & Sugar blicken auf eine erfolgreiche Karriere zurück, während der sie vielfach die Welt umrundet haben und zahlreiche Club- und Charthits landeten. Das Jahr 2017 steht nun unter einem ganz besonderen Stern, denn die beiden feiern ihr 20-jähriges Bestehen als Deejays und Produzenten.

House Nation Ibiza 2017 erscheint am 22. September als Doppel-CD und Download- Version!







CD1 // House Nation
1. The Shapeshifters - Lola’s Theme Recut (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
2. KORT feat. Jessica Symonds - For You (J Paul Getto Remix)
3. Freiboitar - Love To Laugh (Superlover Remix)
4. Ron Carroll - Lucky Star (Martijn Ten Velden Remix)
5. Fort Arkansas - Eivissa (Original Club Mix)
6. David Penn - Yeah Yeah (Original Mix)
7. Full Intention - It’s Set To Groove (Downtown Mix)
8. Rosario Galati & Yves Murasca - From The Stars (Sllash & Doppe Remix)
9. Milk & Sugar - Summertime (Siege Remix)
10. Nora En Pure - Waves (Original Club Mix)
11. Bastille - Blame (Claptone Extended Mix)
12. Dennis Cruz - We Make The Music (Original Mix)
13. Andrey Exx & Nytron - Shine On Me (The Deepshakerz Club Mix)
14. Torneo, Simion - Dance (Original Mix)
15. Disco Dice - Starlight (Alaia & Gallo Remix)


CD2 // Love Nation
1. Marbert Rocel - With Your Love (MAMA Remix)
2. Piemont feat. Lioba - Refuse (Original Mix)
3. Matthew1626 - Don't Give Up (Original Mix)
4. Lexer feat. Audrey Janssens - Hold Me Down (Girl) (Original Mix)
5. Karen Overton - Your Loving Arms (Martin Roth Extended NuStyle Remix)
6. Giangi Cappai feat. Nia Martin - Black Queen (Yves Murasca & Rosario Galati Remix)
7. David Caballero feat. Nia Martin - Back From The Stars (Original Mix)
8. Made By Pete & Hilton Caswell feat. Jem Cooke - Remember (Original Mix)
9. Betoko - Togetherness (Original Mix)
10. Ucha - Gaan Veg (Original Mix)
11. Frankey & Sandrino - Wega (Original Mix)
12. Tube & Berger feat. Kingdom - Burning Road (Original Mix)
13. Matthias Tanzmann - Coffee Clouds (andhim Remix)
14. Trecut - Acrobata (Original Mix)
