HARDWELL- HARDWELL PRESENTS REVEALED VOLUME. 8

Außerdem kommt man in den Hörgenuss von sieben neuen, exklusiven und bisher unveröffentlichten Tracks, zwei davon von HARDWELL selbst.
HARDWELL‘s Erfolgswelle geht auch in 2017 konsequent steil nach oben! Seine Partyreihe “Limited Edition”, die über den Sommer hinweg, jeden Mittwoch, in der weltbekanntesten Open Air Location Ushuaïa auf Ibiza stattfand, war besser denn je besucht und seine weltweiten Konzert Gigs restlos ausverkauft. Die größten Festivals wie Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, Dance Valley, Big City Beats World Club Dome durften auch dieses Jahr in HARDWELLs Kalender natürlich nicht fehlen!
Die bisherigen Revealed Label-Compilations schossen in zahlreichen Ländern bis an die Spitze der Charts – beste Voraussetzungen also für „HARDWELL PRESENTS REVEALED VOLUME 8“!
CD 1
1. Hardwell - Who's In The House (Intro 2017)
2. Sunstars - Ritual
3. Hardwell & MOKSI - Powermove
4. NWYR - Voltage
5. Sick Individuals - Alive (Maddix Remix)
6. Hardwell & KAAZE feat. Jonathan Mendelsohn - We Are Legends
7. Hardwell - The Universe
8. Hardwell feat. Haris - What We Need
9. Hardwell feat. Alexander Tidebrink - We Are One
10. Kill The Buzz & Hardwell feat. Max Collins - Still The One
11. Row Rocka - No Access
12. Hardwell & KSHMR – Power
13. Jewelz & Sparks - Crank (HWL Edit)
14. Maddix & KEVU - BANG
15. Hardwell & Maddix - Smash This Beat
16. Mountblaq & VillanZ- BRAA
17. GMAXX & D3FAI - S.W.A.T.
18. Hardwell & Afrojack feat. MC Ambush - Hands Up
19. Hardwell & Henry Fong feat. Mr. Vegas - Badam
20. 4B & Junkie Kid - Love Is Dead
21. Hardwell & KURA feat. Anthony B - Police (You Ain't Ready)
22. Jimmy Clash feat. Da Knightshiftah - Party Tribe
23. Maddix - The Underground
24. Hardwell & Dr Phunk - Here Once Again
25. Hardwell - Make The World Ours
26. Hardwell, Atmozfears & M.BRONX - All That We Are Living For
/w Hardwell & Austin Mahone - Creatures Of The Night (Acapella)
CD 2
1. Hardwell - Who's In The House (Intro 2017)
2. Hardwell - The Universe (Extended Mix)
3. Hardwell & Afrojack feat. MC Ambush - Hands Up (Extended Mix)
4. Hardwell & KSHMR - Power (Extended Mix)
5. Hardwell & Henry Fong feat. Mr Vegas - Badam (Extended Mix)
6. Hardwell & Alexander Tidebrink - We Are One (Extended Mix)
7. Hardwell & KAAZE & Jonathan Mendelsohn - We Are Legends (Extended Mix)
8. Hardwell, Atmozfears & M.BRONX - All That We Are Living For (Extended Mix)
9. Kill The Buzz & Hardwell feat. Max Collins - Still The One (Extended Mix)
10. Hardwell feat. Haris - What We Need (Extended Mix)
11. Hardwell & KURA x Anthony B - Police (You Ain't Ready) (Extended Mix)
12. Hardwell & Maddix - Smash This Beat (Extended Mix)
13. Hardwell & MOKSI - Powermove (Extended Mix)
14. Hardwell & Dr Phunk - Here Once Again (Extended Mix)
15. Mountblaq & VillanZ - BRAA (Extended Mix)
16. GMAXX & D3FAI - S.W.A.T. (Extended Mix)
17. Row Rocka - No Access (Extended Mix)
18. Jimmy Clash feat. Da Knightshiftah - Party Tribe (Extended Mix)
19. Maddix - The Underground (Extended Mix)